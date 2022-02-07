SUPERIOR — The only change Superior needed Monday night was in one of the two areas its five players on the court could control: effort.
The Class C-2 No. 9 Wildcats (18-4) were a different team for the final 16 minutes of their border rivalry game against Smith Center, Kansas, and the extra energy burned yielded a 54-44 win.
“We felt like in the first half Smith Center really took it to us,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “They were more physical than us, they were sprinting the floor harder than us, and that’s something we took personal.
“The girls responded with great effort and that was, really what we believe, one of our best second halves of the season.”
If you needed an example of the desire Superior showed, look no further than Sadie Cornell’s 30-foot bounce pass to a streaking Shayla Meyer on a fast break early in the third.
In the first half that play wouldn’t have been made. Superior wasn’t hustling as hard, especially not against Smith Center’s soft press that met the Wildcats in the back court.
The Lady Red won the first half with its defense and domination on the glass, where they had nine offensive rebounds for seven points.
“We felt like the X factor in the first half was their offensive rebounds,” Nannen said. “Nine is way too many. We always emphasize being the more physical team on the boards and that was a big difference in the second half for us.”
The Wildcat victory came on the heels of Saturday’s loss in the Southern Nebraska Conference championship to Milford.
“We really take pride in those bounce back games,” Nannen said. “This group seems to find a way to learn from those losses instead of sulking about them.”
Superior had reason to mope after a dud in the second quarter while squandering its 13-10 first-quarter lead.
But their even-keel attitude helped the Wildcats flip the script on the Lady Red, ranked fifth in Kansas Class 2A.
Chalk it up to offensive outbursts by Shayla Meyer and Ella Gardner, too.
Meyer flushed 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, including a 10-point third quarter. She also speared 11 rebounds to complete a double double.
“We believe that we play our best through her and working our way out from the inside,” Nannen said.
Gardner tallied 12 of her 13 in the last two frames and missed only one shot from the floor.
The duo pushed Superior to erase a nine-point halftime deficit in just three minutes of the second half and then take a two-point advantage into the final quarter.
That’s where Teegan Duncan buried a pair of 3-pointers to further separate the Wildcats from the pesky Lady Red, who answered the bell until a 6-0 Superior run with four minutes left.
“We tried too hard to make ends meet to get back in the game and it was pretty obvious,” said Smith Center coach Nick Linn. “We just didn’t make many good decisions on the offensive end.”
Gracie Parsons and Maile Hrabe each finished with nine points for the Lady Red. Ashlyn Long had seven points and nine rebounds.
A chunk of Smith Center’s offensive success in the first half came when Meyer was in foul trouble after picking up her third.
Linn said the fact that Meyer didn’t draw another whistle the rest of the night affected his team’s ability to score.
“It was a probably a whole different game because of that,” he said.
SC (12-4).............10 17 5 12 — 44
Superior (18-4)....13 5 16 20 — 54
Smith Center (44)
Maile Hrabe 4-11 0-2 9, Ashlyn Long 2-14 2-2 7, Dakota Kattenberg 3-5 0-0 6, Camryn Hutchinson 2-7 0-0 5, Tallon Rentschler 2-4 0-1 4, Gracie Parsons 1-5 7-9 9, Gracie Kirchhoff 1-4 0-0 2, Baylee Archer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-50 9-14 44.
Superior (54)
Laci Kirchhoff 1-4 4-6 6, Sadie Cornell 2-6 2-4 6, Teegan Duncan 3-6 0-0 9, Ella Gardner 4-8 5-6 13, Shayla Meyer 7-12 6-7 20, Faith Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Bargen 0-0 0-0 0, Neah McMeen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-35 17-23 54.
Three-point goals: SC 3-13 (Hrabe 1-6, Long 1-4, Hutchinson 0-2); Sup 3-10 (Kirchhoff 0-1, Cornell 0-2, Duncan 3-6, Meyer 0-1); Rebounds: SC 32-16 (Long 9); Sup 29-8 (Meyer 11). Turnovers: SC 16; Sup 16.
Boys: Superior 55, Smith Center 46
The Wildcats (3-17) earned their third win of the season over one-win Smith Center, Kansas, Monday night behind senior Ashton Grassmann’s 12 points.
Seth Schnakenberg added 10 points, Dane Miller and Jacob Meyer each added seven points, and Roscoe Baumbach chipped in six.
Nolan Lehmann paced the Redmen with the game-high 16 points. Daveyon Orr finished with eight points and both Wyatt Obermilled and Tegan McKenzie tallied six.