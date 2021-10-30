PENDER — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley seems to come to northeast Nebraska every fall to end a season on the way to to the next round of the football playoffs, and 2021 was no different.
Pender came into the second round playoff game undefeated while the Eagles showed up 5-3.
But it was BDS that came away with a 36-28 win in Pender to advance to the third round of the D2 playoffs.
"They knew how to win in these situations and we didn't," Pender coach Cody Volk said. "We won our first playoff game last week and we need to just keep building from here."
Both defenses flexed their collective muscles in the beginning before BDS scored with 5:32 to go in the first 12 minutes on a 45-yard pass from Jaron Norder to Seth Stengel and after Easton Weber ran in the try for two, BDS was up 8-0.
It took the Pendragons exactly 14 seconds to respond as Pender quarterback, Braxton Volk, hit Chase Hofmeister from 50 yards out to make it 8-6 then Quinton Heineman kicked the extra point and the teams went into the second frame with the Eagles on top 8-7.
"We are a young team," Eagle coach Mark Rotter said. "We shouldn't give up that long pass play after we had just scored, but give Pender credit, they made the play and there we were."
Eagle junior Easton Weber heated up in the second quarter and put an exclamation point on his evening in the second half as he scored from a yard out in the second and three times after the intermission on his way to a 283-yard night on 42 carries.
"We had a different formation we hadn't used for two years," Rotter said. "We wanted to wait to bring it out in the second half so they couldn't talk about it at halftime — it really worked."
Although Pender scored at the end of the half, BDS dominated in the beginning of the second half and held on as the Pendragons rallied in the final 12 minutes but fell a little short.
BDS.................. 8 6 14 12 — 36
Pender..............7 14 7 7 — 28
BDS — Seth Stengel 45 pass from Jaron Norder, Easton Weber run, 5:27.
P — Chase Hofmeister 50 pass from Braxton Volk, Quinton Heineman kick, 5:13.
BDS — Weber 1 run, run failed, 9:25.
P — Caleb Trimble 9 pass from Volk, Heineman kick, 3:02.
P — Hofmeister 50 pass from Volk, Heineman kick, :13.
BDS — Weber 4 run, Weber run, 3:34.
BDS — Weber 35 run, pass failed, :31.
BDS — Weber 27 run, Weber run, 8:39.
P — Trimble 1 run, Heineman kick, 5:30.