Hastings College came out smoking in the second half Saturday and played good defense to capture an 87-67 men’s basketball win over conference opponent Mount Marty.
The Lancers gave the Broncos all they could handle in the first half. Mount Marty enjoyed an early six-point lead, sparked by an 11-2 scoring spree.
Holding a 38-34 lead at the break, the Broncos came out of their halftime locker room determined to stretch that slim margin. They left Lynn Farrell Arena with their first Great Plains Athletic Conference win of the season.
“We were down 16-10 but we were communicating and the ball was moving,” said HC coach Bill Gavers. “Then the start of the second half we were up four. We talked about first possession, getting a stop, then to expand the lead. Our lead went from four to 10 quick.”
Bronco starter Karson Gansebom led HC’s second-half surge. He tallied the second half’s first six points, giving Hastings a lead that blossomed to as many as 22 points. Gansebom posted 16 of his 18 points after halftime.
“(Gansebom) got himself out in transition, got a couple of clean looks and knocked them down. “It was good to see him get going because we are going to need production from him,” Gavers said.
A 10-2 Bronco scoring run halfway into the second half boosted HC’s lead to an insurmountable 67-50.
One of the Broncos’ starters had to sit for most of the second half due to an ankle injury.
Starting center Mathias Nchekwube rolled one of his ankles in the second half’s opening minutes. He did not return to action, ending his day with eight points and five rebounds.
“Our bug guy got hurt. That was tough because he gives us a lot. He’s tough inside,” Gavers said. “Our other guys stepped up. The word right now is it’s a low ankle sprain. Not a high ankle sprain. Those are hard to recover from. We’ll get him some physical therapy, some ice baths and stuff like that and he’ll be OK. We really need him. He’s a presence in there.”
TJ Babikir topped the Broncos’ scoring with 23 points. Babikir paced HC in the first half with 17 points. He finished with five baskets from three-point land.
“TJ Babikir was off the charts,” Gavers said. “He was really good, 5 for 6 from the arc, 8 for 14 from the field. One turnover out of the point guard position. He really kept us in it early in the game. He made some big shots.”
HC’s top scorer Dashawn Walker contributed 15 points. He made seven of 10 shots from the floor, including a three-pointer. Teammate Phil Cisrow also reeled off 15 points. He didn’t miss any shots, making five buckets from the floor, a trey, and four free-throws.
Gavers was happy with the Broncos’ shooting. HC posted a 55-percent marksmanship from the floor. The Broncos shot 62 percent in the second half.
“Everybody was a little more efficient. And that makes a big difference in the course of a season. When we get all guys clicking and get everybody on the same page, I think we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good team.”
HC’s scoring efficiency showed up big in free-throw shooting. The Broncos made all 15 of their tries from the stripe.
The Broncos’ record climbed to 6-3 and 1-1 in the GPAC. Mount Marty fell to 3-6 and 0-3 in GPAC games.
Mount Marty (67)
Josh Arlt 1-5 0-0 2, Elijah Pappas 2-8 0-0 4, Tyrell Harper 11-16 2-3 25, Kade Stearns 2-7 0-0 5, Lincoln Jordre 6-9 1-2 13, Nick Coleman 2-7 0-0 4, Allen Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 2-4 0-0 5, Matt Becker 3-8 0-0 7, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-67, 3-5 67.
Hastings College (87)
Dawson Zenger 1-4 2-2 4, Dashawn Walker 7-10 0-0 15, Karson Gansebom 6-13 3-3 18, TJ Babikir 8-14 2-2 23, Mathias Nchekwube 2-4 4-4 8, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Rust 1-4 0-0 2, Phil Cisrow 5-5 4-4 15, Evan Kingston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 31-56 15-15 87.
Three-point goals — MM 4-24 (Arlt 0-4, Pappas 0-5, Harper 1-3, Stearns 1-4, Coleman 0-3, Diaz 1-2, Becker 1-2, Larson 0-1). HC, 10-16 (Walker 1-1, Gansebom 3-5, Babikir 5-6, Schuldt 0-1, Rust 0-2, Cisrow 1-1). Rebounds — MM, 30 (Harper 8). HC 32 (Babikir 8). Personal fouls — MM 11. HC 11. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — MM 7, HC 8. Assists — MM 9 (Harper 3). HC 16 (Walker 8).