Adam Central’s offense came alive in the second quarter while its defense played strong all night to blow past St. Paul 34-3.
After a scoreless first quarter Friday, the Class C-1 No. 7 Patriots (6-0) rang up 20 points in just over seven minutes. St. Paul mustered only a 34-yard field goal before halftime.
St. Paul’s game plan was to play keep-away from AC. The Wildcats ran down the clock on each of their offensive plays. Throwing was a scarcity for St. Paul in another effort to run down the clock and keep Adams Central’s offense on the Patriot Field sideline.
“We didn’t didn’t get the ball much in that first half. I think we had three possessions. To get a rhythm going I thought was difficult,” said AC coach Shawn Mulligan. “(The Wildcats) were very methodical. They wanted to shorten the game with the number of possessions we had.”
AC’s first possession ended up going for naught, as Patriot quarterback Sam Dierks misfired on three shots into the end zone. Adams Central had the ball at the St. Paul 39 yard line after a short Wildcat punt. So trying to get a quick score from that vantage point seemed logical.
“Sometimes you complete those. Sometimes you don’t,” Mulligan said.
The Patriots stuck to their ground game on their second possession. They reeled off a 10-play, 61-yard scoring march, capped by Hyatt Collins’ four-yard touchdown. The score put AC ahead 6-0 three minutes into the second quarter.
Dierks ended his passing night completing 7-of-15 passes for 77 yards.
“I thought we could throw the ball tonight. Sam’s done a great job for us. But we struggled with our passing game," Mulligan said. "We will work on that this week. We have a lot of confidence in Sam.”
One of Dierks passes ended up putting a late second-quarter TD on the scoreboard for a 20-3 Patriot advantage at the break. He found Collins open for a 32-yard touchdown catch.
“There’s a big difference between 6-to-3 versus 20-to-3 at halftime,” Mulligan said. “Once we were up 17 points I thought the game was in our hands, and that they weren’t going to try to do anything different. I felt pretty comfortable in the second half.”
Two minutes prior to Collins’ TD catch, teammate Nick Conant electrified the AC homecoming crowd by sprinting for a 95-yard kickoff return. Wahlmeier’s extra-point made the score 13-3.
“Nick did a good job on that. He looked pretty good, too. I am happy for him,” Milligan said.
AC expanded its lead in the third quarter with an eight-play drive that Conant ended with a five-yard TD plunge. The extra point gave AC a 27-3 bulge.
AC put up the game’s final points on a Collins 11-yard TD run and Jaron Johnson’s extra-point kick. The touchdown ended a 10-play, 62-yard march to pay dirt.
The Patriot defense gave up two big plays. The first one a 35-yard pass in the second quarter that helped set up St. Paul’s field goal. St. Paul’s other big play was another 35-yard pass to inside AC territory. From there, the Patriots stopped the Wildcats’ advance.
St. Paul (1-5) broke into the Patriots’ side of the field four times.
“The defense played well,” Mulligan said. “We gave up three points. We know that we can play better than we did tonight. “Thirty-four to three. I guess that’s pretty good. A lot of teams would love to take that. We have high expectations.”
After the game, Mulligan gave a quick assessment of where the team now stands after six games.
“We are 6-0. We couldn’t be at a better point at this point of the season.”
St. Paul’s defense was good enough to prevent Hyatt and Collins from surpassing the 100-yard rushing standard. Both enter the game averaging slightly more than 100 yards per game.
Collins led the Patriot running game with 89 yards on 13 totes. Conant closed with 52 yards on 11 carries.
Even though St. Paul has only one win this season, the Wildcats’ schedule has been a tough one. All of their losses have been to winning teams, including top 10s Minden and Aurora.
St. Paul (1-5)..........................0 3 0 0 — 3
Adams Central (6-0).............0 20 7 7 — 34
AC — Hyatt Collins 4 run (run fail)
STP — Sam Kramer 34 field goal
AC — Nick Conant 95 kick return (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Collins 32 pass from Sam Dierks (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Conant 5 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Collins 11 run (Jaron Johnson kick)