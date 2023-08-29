Seward showed on Tuesday why it’s rated as the state’s second-ranked softball team in Class B.
The unbeaten Bluejays pounded out 14 hits while allowing just three to the Highway 6 squad. Seward coasted to a 10-1 win at the Smith Complex.
Highway 6, a team made up of players from Adams Central, Holdrege and Minden, dropped its second game in a row. The Trailblazers (4-4) fell to Centura/Central Valley 5-3 on Monday.
“The last couple of nights we’ve struggled a little bit. Tonight was not the night for that,” said Highway 6 coach Jason Hale, referring to Tuesday night’s game shortened from seven to five innings due to the run rule.
Seward jumped on the Trailblazers early with three runs in the first inning. The Bluejay defense kept Highway 6 off the scoreboard until the ‘Blazers tallied their lone run in the fifth frame.
Seward’s starting pitcher McKenna Sides gave up just one hit through four innings. That came in the second inning by way of Ellie Reichstein’s single. But she was left stranded.
Highway 6’s offense woke up in the fifth frame. The ‘Blazers produced back-to-back singles by Kaitlyn Mousel and Faith Harmon. Mousel’s base knock scored Harmon. But that’s all the home team could muster.
Only six Highway 6 players got on base. Seward owned the basepaths, as 18 Bluejays reached base safely.
“We are taking too many pitches early in the count,” Hale said. “When you know you’re going to see something to hit early, we are taking too many of those. Tonight we fought off some bad counts. But we put ourselves in a hole.”
Besides weak hitting, the Trailblazers played inconsistently at times while on defense.
Highway 6 committed four errors that helped lead to early Seward runs.
“We’re making some critical errors in the field, not helping our pitchers. We haven’t come up big with runners in scoring position,” Hale said about his squad’s losses to CCV and Seward.
Seward’s pitcher had a lot to do with Highway 6’s hitting woes. Sides totaled six strikeouts and didn’t walk anybody.
“It was an honor to play (Seward). We’re hoping that we get a chance, maybe in the conference tournament, to see how much we’ve grown and get a chance to play them again,” Hale said. “Our kids are playing hard. They want to get better. They have a great attitude. We’ve just got some fixing to do, basically.”
Seward’s Lovely Hibbert stood out as Tuesday’s hitter of the game. She closed 4-for-4, belting two doubles and a pair of singles.
Seward (10-0).......303 31x x — 10 14 2
Highway 6 (4-4)........000 01x x — 1 3 4
W — McKenna Sides L — Isabel Raburn
2B — S, Lovely Hibbert, 2, Delaney Anderson, Coral Collins.