Hord at Kentucky.jpg
Buy Now

Nebraska middle Kailyn Hord celebrates during the Huskers' match against Kentucky Sunday in Lexington, Ky. No. 2 Nebraska swept the 13th-ranked Wildacts.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team went on the road and picked up a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum for their second top-20 road win this season in as many tries.

The Huskers (8-1) trailed most of the first set before rallying to win late, took over the second set midway through and dominated from start to finish in the third set.

0
0
0
0
0