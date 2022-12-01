CENTRAL CITY — Adam Central’s girls wrestling began its sophomore season Thursday night against fledgling Central City in the Bison Dome.
It was opening night of the dome as well as the first-ever match for Central City girls wrestling program.
Central City girls started the night at 235 pounds with Karlee Seitz getting the first win in program history with a pin in 1 minute and 29 seconds in the first period, which got the crowd on its feet.
Then the Patriots, who are co-oping with Hastings High, settled in. After two open classes by the Bison, Adam Central's Heidi Bruguera pinned Tessa Buller in 23 seconds.
Central City then received two forfeits at 115 and 120, taking the lead at 18-12 after six of the 14 weight classes. The rest of the night, though, belonged to the the Patriots, whose experience showed in the remainder of the matches.
AC recored three more pins from senior Kaley Waite, freshman Kayden Sipp and sophomore Shaylynn Cathcart. Second-year wrestler Candence Svoboda won by an injury forfeit as the Patriots rolled to a 60-18 victory.
“Central City’s always well coached, so I didn’t quite know what to expect," said AC coach Dan Lonowski. "I have a couple of really good kids on my team. Kayden Sipp, even though she’s a freshman, she’s a very experienced wrestler so I can count on her for the points. Kaley Waite hit a nice move and some other girls. It was just hard to know what to expect.
"Our experience helped us immensely. We were allowed to have a summer together where we could do some things, and you can see the difference in the matches in the amount of mat time.”
This was the first time for some Hastings High girls wrestling as part of the co-op.
“We only have three girls from there right now and two of them wrestled. It’s nice they fill in, they’ve got some nice technique and stuff. I think if we continue down that path we’ll get a lot more in the future,” said Lonowski.
The Patriots will be back in action at the Friday Night Fracas at West Point-Beemer, which has 36 teams registered.
“We’ve got a couple of girls out of the lineup that are injured. Hopefully we can get girls healed up and get a full lineup going. It'll be a lot of fun,” said Lonowski.
Boys: Central City 63, Adam Central 12
The Patriots' two wins came via Parker Wiens at 132 with a pin in 20 seconds over Joseph Supik, followed by Kayleb Saurer pinning Grant Nielsen in 2:40.
“We know Kayleb is pretty good," said AC coach Chris Trampe. "Kayleb has always been pretty solid for us. He’s a 40-match winner last year. Him and Justin Barbee are two of our leaders.
"Parker Wiens is a new kid this year. We haven't had him before; he moved in from Lincoln East. We knew he has some experience, just waiting to see it on the mat (and) he looked really good out there. Happy with what we saw from some of our older guys out there."
The other close match for the night was freshman Logan Stenka’s 5-0 decision loss to Parker Zikmund at 120.
“We kind of circled that match," said Trampe. "We knew that was going to be a really good one coming into it. We came out on the wrong end of it. That’s one that is going to be a back and forth battle all year... I think he’s going to be really good,” said Trampe.
“We have a lot of freshmen. Out of our 16 kids, nine of them are freshmen so we are really looking at growth this year. We have some upperclassmen that we are going to really lean on to lead those kids and hope to get a few of them down to state and get a few medals.”
The Patriot boys will be next in action on Saturday at the Cozad invite.
Girls: Adam Central 60, Central City 18
235 — Karlee Seitz, CC, pinned Claire Hemberger, AC, 1:29
100 — Esmeralda Aguirre, AC, Won by forfeit
105 — Double Forfeit
110 — Heidi Bruguera, AC, pinned Tessa Buller, CC, 0:23
115 — Faith Quintanilla, CC, Won by forfeit
120 — Maliyah Johnson, CC, Won by forfeit
125 — Kaley Waite, AC, pinned Ramona Veliz, CC, 0:40
130 — Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Angel Meekins, CC, 2:16
135 — Grace Wioskowski, AC, Won by forfeit
140 — Candence Svoboda, won by injury forfeit over, Addison Moore, CC
145 — Piper Moll, AC, Won by forfeit
155 — Shaylynn Cathcart, AC, pinned Aaliyah Mason, CC, 0:54
170 — Thea Wall, AC, Won by forfeit
190 — Kira Ahlers, AC, Won by forfeit
Boys: Central City 63, Adam Central 12
285 — Double Forfeit
106 — Dalton Lovejoy, CC, pinned Jaeden Forbes, AC, 0:23
113 — Dylan Lovejoy, CC, Won by forfeit
120 — Parker Zikmund, CC, dec. Logan Stenka, AC
126 — Degan Elton, CC, Won by forfeit
132 — Parker Wiens, AC, pinned Joseph Supik, CC, 0:20
138 — Tristan Burbach, CC, pinned Justin Barbee, AC, 2:34
145 — Brandon Fye, CC, pinned Austin Imler, AC, 1:14
152 — Kayleb Saurer, AC, pinned Grant Nielson, CC, 2:40
160 — Bryce Kunz, CC, pinned Isaac Henry, AC, 2:28
170 — Conner Erickson, CC, pinned Beau Wiseman, AC, 3:58
182 — Logan Rohloff, CC, Won by forfeit
195 — Bladen Blecha, CC, pinned Trey Urban, AC, 1:37
220 — Riley Lavene, CC, Won by forfeit