BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcat boys basketball team brings back the bulk of its production in the form of a pair of seniors
The Bobcats return four starters with a lot of experience. The Bobcats will be an uptempo team and a strong defensive team. Blue Hill brings back their top four scorers and top three rebounders. The Bobcats leadership will come from seniors MJ Coffey and Caleb Karr.
“Having those guys back will help a lot but at the same time we have to get that chemistry going early,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “ I think early on our chemistry wasn’t very good and that is why we were going up and down but at the end of the year we were playing well as a team and that will make a difference on how we play as a team early on.”
MJ Coffey, the 6-foot-1 guard, leads the Bobcats into the 2021-22 season. Last yea Coffey averaged 17 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists. Caleb Karr (6-foot-2) averaged seven points and four boards.
“We’ve got some good leaders. The reason why that we have good leaders is that they work hard. They have been playing varsity since their freshman year and have a lot of experience,” said Coffey. “We are looking for a good competitive year this year.
The other two returners are Jake Bonifas and Krae Ockinga. Bonifas, a 6-foot-2 junior, averaged eight points and three rebounds. The 6-foot-2 Ockinga averaged eight points and two rebounds.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Kenesaw; 3 Doniphan-Trumbull; 9 Alma; 11 Hastings St. Cecilia; 14 Superior; 17 @ Wood River; 18 St. Mary’s, Site: Hastings College; 27-28 Arapahoe Holiday Tournament Arapahoe;
Jan. — 7 @ Silver Lake; 11 Gibbon; 14 @ Red Cloud; 15 Franklin; 18 Harvard; 21 @ Sandy Creek; 25 Lawrence-Nelson; 28 @ Shelton; 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 @ Bertrand; 11 @ Deshler; 18 Heartland Lutheran