Hastings St. Cecilia outlasted Kearney Catholic, 9-8, in its final home game of the season at Smith Complex Monday night.
On a night where the Class C No. 4 Hawkettes celebrated their five seniors and their accomplishments, neither team seemed to know the meaning of the word quit.
After squandering a 3-0 lead, the Hawkettes fell behind 7-3 in the top of the fourth inning, but answered back with a six-spot to turn the tables on the fifth-ranked Stars.
Kearney Catholic closed the gap to one run in the fifth inning, but despite shutting down the Hawkettes in order in the fifth and sixth innings, could not get anything going down the stretch against junior St. Cecilia pitcher Jordan Head. Head, who came in to spell junior starting pitcher Allison Stritt in the fourth inning, was just different enough to upset the rhythm of Star hitters, St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said.
“What a game!” Ohnoutka said. “For senior night, you couldn’t have scripted it any better. “All (Stritt) was hitting her spots (but) that’s kind of the speed they like to hit. We just needed a little change of speed and Jordan had a little more movement on her ball and she can change speeds, so she was able to keep them off-balanced.
“We knew Kearney Catholic would give us a better game than the first time we played them (a 15-5 St. Cecilia win Aug. 23). This is a rivalry and our girls showed a lot of toughness to win the game.”
Despite owning a 3-0 advantage early, Ohnoutka said he and his team never expected the Stars to do anything less than battle the remainder of the way. And battle they did, tying the game with a three-run third inning and taking temporary control of the contest with a four-run fourth inning.
But it was St. Cecilia’s six-run fourth inning that ultimately swung the game’s momentum back in its favor against Star losing pitcher senior Bralen Biddlecome.
After recording the first two outs in the fourth inning on fly outs, Biddlecome was hit hard and often. Six consecutive hits — including singles by senior Tayelor Butler and freshman Isabella Kvols, a double by Head, triple by freshman Chloe Rossow, single by senior Bailey Kissinger, and two-run home run by senior Olivia Kvols — were just enough to put the home team in the win column once again.
“That was a big inning for us,” Ohnoutka said. “Any more in softball just how the game is played no lead is safe. They are just a very powerful hitting team and can put it in play one through nine, so getting outs is at a premium for both teams.
“We just focused on, ‘This is a long game. We’re down by four runs, let’s just breathe and relax. The first girl is going to get up and get on base and then we just have to follow her.’ We’’re pretty good once we get those continuous hits up through the lineup.”
Outside of its two big innings of scoring, St. Cecilia was actually pretty much stymied by Biddlecome, who retired the side in order in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings. Even St. Cecilia’s three-run first inning was accomplished with just one hit, with a wild pitch and error on the same play accounting for two of the three runs.
But it was the Hawkette seniors who ultimately stepped it up when the team needed it most, delivering three of the game-changing hits to help send them home with with their 16th win in 22 tries. Kearney slipped to 19-5.
With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Hawkettes will look to ride their wave of success forward with sights set on another state title run.
“We want to carry on this momentum,” Ohnoutka said. “That was just a good game for going into the playoffs. We just want to keep this winning steak going.”
KC......................003 410 0 – 8 13 1
STC.....................300 600 X – 9 7 0
W — Jordan Head. L — Bralen Biddlecome.
2B — KC, Krista Lee, Liv Nore, Carleigh Eurek, Lauren Marker, Payton Schirmer, Kami Kaskie, Lacey Maciejewski; STC, Jordan Head.
3B — STC, Chloe Rossow.
HR — STC, Olivia Kvols.