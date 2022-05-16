Kaelan Schultz was seeking a new challenge: Something with the same competitive edge as softball — the sport she'll play at the highest collegiate level — but that tests her athletic ability in extreme ways.
Of the two options for girls spring sports: tennis and track and field, Schultz chose the latter.
And she's excelled at it.
Schultz proved the new sport worth her time at the Class B, District 5 meet last week when she qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay.
"I never really expected I was going to make it to the state meet," Schultz said, "but I've been competing all season and just kept working and working, and I've done that."
For the first three years of her high school career, Schultz spent the winter and spring months recovering from softball and preparing for a long summer traveling for more of it.
The fruits of that extra labor came in the form of a Division I scholarship and both the state career home run record and Hastings High program record (65 home runs).
But your senior year always brings about existential feelings, namely pertaining to legacy and regret.
"I've only ever done softball," said Schultz. "I wanted to do something different than that before I leave high school."
Schultz was wooed out for track and field for the first time since middle school.
A good way to stay in shape, an even better measure of athleticism.
"It's grueling," she said with a laugh, "but it's good for me to push myself."
Softball teammate KK Laux joined her on the journey, but Laux spent a healthy chunk of the spring out ill and unable to compete at a high level.
Schultz had no desire to participate in distance races. She didn't think she would succeed.
"I've never been known for my endurance," she said.
Instead, the South Dakota State softball pledge trained for the short sprints, relating her minimal distances run for years on the base paths to slimmer distances on the track for one eight-week span.
It transformed her body in ways a softball uniform, generally, would mask — her arms more cut, legs stronger.
"I've built so much muscle that I didn't even know I had," Schultz said. "Just from running. Every sport you use so many different muscles, but this is a lot different."
Schultz, who also participated in high jump this spring, turned out to be a winner.
She was champion in the 100 and 200 at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet.
And, she's now a state qualifier, even though she didn't register personal or season bests at districts like many did.
"You never expect those things, especially coming out for the first time as a senior," Schultz said.
Another thing you don't always see when someone participates in a new sport: immediate leadership.
"She stepped on the track at practice at the beginning of the season and acted like a veteran," said HHS girls coach Brian Itzen. "She knew what she needed to do. She picked her teammates up and has been a great leader.
"With all that, you just can't not be proud that she's on the team. She makes all of her teammates better."
Adams Central's Mari Conant has done the same for the Patriots.
Conant comes from an athletic family — golf, football, baseball, soccer. Mari's sport through high school, though, has been dance.
There was a short stint on the Adams Central cross country team as a freshman, but it wasn't until senior year when running for sport re-entered her mind.
"I just wanted to do a sport," she said. "I was like: 'I better go out for track.' I wanted to end my senior year with something fun and a lot of my classmates told me it was super fun, so I went out and it's been one of the best decisions."
Head coach Toni Fowler thinks so, too.
"She has just been a delight," Fowler said of Conant. "She has been not only a great addition athletically, but just a great competitor with a great attitude."
Conant's progression has mainly involved finding the right combination of events.
At first, it was both of the short sprints plus the long jump. Then, it was the 200, long jump and 1,600-meter relay.
Now, it's the 200, 400, long jump and 1,600 relay. She qualified for the state meet in all four.
"Just seeing her progress, for this being the first time out in high school, I'm super proud of her," Fowler said. "I wish I had her another year or two because she'd turn around and just get better."
Conant said she's thankful for the coaches and their patience.
"They just really helped me learn how to run," she said, "because I really didn't know how to run on a track going into it."
On Wednesday, she and her Hastings counterpart will run on Omaha Burke's oval with a chance to medal before high school officially concludes for both of them.