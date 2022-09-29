SHICKLEY — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (14-3) used tough serving and aggressive net play to cruise to a 25-9, 25-16 victory against the Giltner Hornets and a 25-18, 25-16 win over the Blue Hill Bobcats (1-17).
“I was really impressed tonight by our serving because I don’t think we missed a lot of serves, and lately I think serving has been an issue for us,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “Tonight, I don’t think our primary servers had too many errors so that was good to see.”
It took the Hornets (6-10) three sets to defeat the Bobcats 28-26, 17-25, 25-21 in the second match of the night.
The Eagles nailed three ace serves early in the opening set against Giltner, one from sophomore Hayley Sliva and two from senior JessaLynn Hudson as they built an 11-6 lead. Sliva connected with fellow sophomore Campbell Bohling for a pair of back-to-back kills, then senior Hannah Miller fed Sliva the ball to pound a kill of her own to make 21-9 in favor of the Eagles. Bohling served an ace for the final point of set one.
Senior Ashley Schlegel served up an ace early in the second set, setting the tone as the Eagles built a 16-9 lead. Sliva found junior Cloey Carlson for three early kills and Carlson and sophomore Kinzley Bohling teamed up for the Eagles’ first block of the night. Bohling added another ace for the Eagles and Hudson smashed four kills late in set two.
“We were aggressive tonight and had a really nice block up at the net,” Alfs said. “It was huge to get some touches and get things going at the net as we prepare for next week.”
The Eagles made it hard for the Bobcats to get anything going. Hudson pounded a kill and senior Malory Dickson put on a blocking clinic, getting two early solo blocks for the Eagles. The duo of Carlson and Kinzley Bohling added another block and Carlson a solo as the Eagles built a 12-6 lead.
The string of blocks was followed by a pair of aces by Campbell Bohling giving the Eagles a 19-9 lead. The Bobcats were able to piece together some points late in the set on kills from sophomore Reece Mlady, and seniors Emma Karr and Taylor Alber. But BDS took the match with another block from Carlson and the third ace of the set by Campbell Bohling.
Dickson added another early block and three kills to start the second set with a 13-5 lead. The Bohling twins combined on a block for the Eagles to give them a 21-10 advantage and Carlson added two more blocks with Kinzley Bohling and Sliva late in the set to win 25-14.
“There were just a lot of encouraging things through the night, and we played our game and maintained our composure and aggressiveness” Alfs said. “This team has been really refreshing. They challenge each other every day and having as many seniors as we do, with that end goal in mind. And it’s been a lot of fun because they know where they want to be at the end and push the entire team every day.”
The Hornets built a 23-18 lead in set one against the Bobcats, getting five kills from junior Haylee Scott.
Mlady helped swing the momentum back to the Bobcats, nailing two kills, serving an ace and connecting with Karr for a couple more kills as they took a 24-23 lead over the Hornets.
Hornets freshman Karly Eastman served an ace and Scott added another kill to win the opener 28-26.
In set two the Bobcats had six different attackers nail kills in the 25-17 win.
Both teams traded points for much of set three, but down the stretch, the Hornets had two more kills from Scott along with one from senior Addison Wilson. Freshman Kailyn Wilson got a block and Eastman another serve gave Giltner the match.