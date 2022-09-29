SHICKLEY — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (14-3) used tough serving and aggressive net play to cruise to a 25-9, 25-16 victory against the Giltner Hornets and a 25-18, 25-16 win over the Blue Hill Bobcats (1-17).

“I was really impressed tonight by our serving because I don’t think we missed a lot of serves, and lately I think serving has been an issue for us,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “Tonight, I don’t think our primary servers had too many errors so that was good to see.”

