The St. Cecilia Hawkettes were fresh off their sweep of crosstown rivals Adams Central when they matched up against the Gibbon Buffaloes on their home court Thursday.
The Hawkettes didn’t lose any momentum as they swept the Buffalo in straight sets 25-9, 25-15 and 25-12.
“I didn’t think we played our sharpest game,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher. “But, after coming off a pretty big high and being able to sweep a really good team in Adams Central it was nice to see them play pretty level headed tonight tonight too.”
The Hawkettes came out strong behind the service line, getting three ace serves from senior Jill Parr, to give them an early 4-1 lead.
Before the night was over the Hawkettes would serve 14 aces, including six in the first set.
“We work on serving a lot in practice because we know we’re not a huge team, except for Kirkegaard, and we can’t let teams be in system against us and just hit over our block,” Schumacher said.
Senior Addie Kirkegaard nailed a kill, followed by a block with freshman Brynn Weeks to give STC an 8-3 lead. The Hawkettes ended set one on a 14-2 run. Kirkegaard put the ball down for the final point of the set to make it 25-9 in favor of her Hawkettes.
STC picked up right where it left off, getting three straight ace serves from freshman Lindsey Parr and one from senior Erin Sheehy as the Hawkettes built a 16-8 lead in set two. Senior setter Jill Parr connected with her younger sister and outside hitter Lindsey three times in the set to pave the way for a Hawkette victory in set two, 25-15.
Kirkegaard and Weeks teamed up for another block to start the third set as the Hawkettes took an early 10-3 lead. Sophomore Ryann Sabatka added back to back ace serves midway though the set and Kirkegaard added another kill as they built a 20-9 lead. The Hawkettes outscored the Buffaloes 5-1 down the stretch to win set three 25-12
“Every game we focus on what we do on our side of the net and we weren’t the cleanest we could have been but it’s always good to get out with a win,” said Schumacher.
The four seniors in Kirkegaard, Jill Parr, Sheehy and Hailey Reifert accounted for seven ace serves, 21 assists and nine kills on the night for the Hawkettes leading the way to the three-set win.
“The seniors are huge this year and their leadership has been amazing” said Schumacher. “They take control and know when we need energy and they bring it. It’s definitely a pretty awesome group.”