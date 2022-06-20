GRAND ISLAND — York’s Reed Malleck and Omaha’s Matthew Quandt lead the way after the first round of stroke play qualifying Monday at the 55th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.
Doniphan’s Ethan Smith was one of six players in after shooting par. Smith shot 72 despite beginning his round with a bogey on No. 1 and a double on No. 5. He closed the front nine with two birdies, a par, and a bogey to shoot 39.
On the back, Smith had a birdie on No. 10 and five straight pars. He bogeyed the 16th before birdieing Nos. 17 and 18.
Smith’s dad, Jon, was five-over par at 77. Robert Noffsinger of Hastings fired an 80.
Temperatures nearly reached triple digits and winds were consistent, with stronger gusts making for difficult scoring conditions. But Malleck and Quandt battled through in the morning to each post a round of 69, 3-under par, to take the lead in the race for the No. 1 seed of match play, which begins Wednesday.
Malleck, the 2020 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion and current Husker golfer, was the first one in at 3-under. He opened his round with eight straight pars, starting on No. 10, then made three straight birdies to get into red figures. His only blemish came on No. 5, where he made bogey, but he followed it up with a birdie on the par-5 eighth to get back to 3-under.
Quandt made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in 33 strokes, then brought it home with two more birdies on the front nine to shoot 36 and match Malleck’s low round.
Two NGA champions finished one stroke back with rounds of 70, including Elkhorn’s Ryan Nietfeldt. The Grand Island native worked at Riverside Golf Club growing up and won the 2003 Nebraska Match Play title at the club. He played in the afternoon wave, where only two players broke par, as the wind and heat ramped up.
Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg was the first in at 70, playing in the morning. The reigning Nebraska Mid-Amateur Champion had a wild round that included four birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.
Only three other players broke par on the day, including two NGA champions and another rising star. The 2021 Nebraska Amateur Champion, David Easley of Lincoln, and the 2004 Nebraska Match Play Champion, Travis Minzel of Lincoln, both finished in red numbers along with Elkhorn’s Danny Woodhead.
Minzel and Woodhead, who was a semifinalist at this championship last year, both shot 71 in the morning. Easley also had a wild ride, carding seven birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys to shoot the second-lowest round of the afternoon.
The only other past champion in the field is the 2019 Champion, Caleb Badura of Aurora. He is currently tied for 14th after a 73 at his home club.
After one round, there are 40 players at 76 or better. The field will be cut to 32 players after Tuesday’s second round for the match play bracket.