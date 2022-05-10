BROKEN BOW — They dubbed it the dream team. In a week, they may denote it as the school-record holding team.
That would be Adams Central’s boys 400-meter relay, which is run by Elijah Mulligan, Drew Bonifas, Nate Kerr and Grant Trausch.
The foursome produced a come-from-behind win in Tuesday’s race at the Class B, District 5 meet to earn a spot at the state meet next week.
They finished just shy of the Patriots’ program record with their time of 43.86 seconds on Broken Bow’s track.
Perhaps they’ll do it on Omaha Burke’s?
“That’s the goal,” said Trausch, who anchors the race. “We’re .04 seconds off. It was close.”
Kerr thought they might have gotten it. He surely did his part with his stretch on the third leg of the race around the curve that propelled the Patriots in front of second-place finisher Hastings (44.29).
He said his handoff to Trausch could have been cleaner. They both laughed about it.
“It’s OK,” they said in unison. “We’ll get it.”
Trausch also qualified for state in the 200. He posted the best prelim time (22.91) but claimed third in the final (22.36).
Joining him in Omaha next week will be Breck Samuelson, who won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches; Luke Bonifas, the 1,600 and 3,200 champion; and Henry Schreiner in the 800.
Bonifas didn’t PR in his events — he already holds the school record in both from times this season — but Tuesday wasn’t about that, he said.
“Going into it, I was just thinking let’s get out of districts alive, hopefully be champion in both,” said Bonifas, who ran winning times of 4:33.25 and 10:11.92. “That’s what happened.”
AC coach Zeb Noyd said Schreiner was a surprise, only because knee injuries have held him out of some competition. But the senior told his coach on Monday he was ready for districts.
“I was like: ‘Are you sure?’ The entries were closed, so we added him this morning and he just came out and ran a PR today,” Noyd said. “His 2:06 surprised the heck out of me and, I think, surprised the heck out of him.”
Speaking of surprises, Mari Conant has been full of them for the AC girls team as a first-year spring runner for the Patriots.
The senior snagged spots at state in the 400 and the long jump. She ran a personal best 1:00.76 for third place in the one-lap race and leapt 16-7 in the sand for second place.
Teammate Kaitlyn Mousel broke a school record while winning the 300 hurdles. Mousel, a sophomore, ran the race in 46.55 seconds.
“She’s just been running smooth,” said AC coach Toni Fowler. “Coming down the straightaway, no one’s going to beat her. She finishes so well. In the hurdles, that’s really hard to do.”
Rounding out qualifiers for the Patriot girls are Claire Hemberger (discus, 115-11) and Megyn Scott (pole vault, 10-4).
Like Conant, Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz is out for her first high school track and field season. Schultz has excelled, winning conference crowns in the 100 and 200 last week.
On Tuesday, Schultz led Hastings with clinching a spot at state in the 100, running a 12.90. Her 200 time of 27.10 was a personal best, but as of press time did not meet additional qualifying standards.
“I was really proud for ending in a PR if I don’t make it to state,” she said.
Lainey Benson and Reagan Shoemaker qualified for the Tigers in the 3,200, finishing second and third, respectively. Both ran personal bests (Benson 12:39.71; Shoemaker 12:47.64).
Kelyn Henry-Perlich gave her all in the 1,600, but ended fourth with her time of 5:47.57. She dove across the finish line.
“Literally hundredths of a second off,” said coach Brian Itzen. “Kind of the way the day went for us.”
That wasn’t the only near-miss for the Hastings girls. The 3,200 relay team comprised of Karli Shoemaker, Reagan Shoemaker, Shaylee Knott and Henry-Perlich finished third by just under three seconds.
“We ran 10 seconds faster than we have all season,” said Itzen. “If you would have told me we’d run that and not get in (to state), I’d be a very poor man. Heart break on a season-best by a lot.”
The Hastings boys, who were district and state champions last year, were led by Nolan Studley’s second place in the high jump and freshman Austin Carrera’s runner-up in the 3,200.
Studley, who went to state as a junior last year, cleared 6-1 on Tuesday.
“We felt pretty good coming in because Studs knows what it’s like to compete at a district meet,” said HHS coach Dave Johnson. “It will be nice to have his experience back at state.”
Carrera ran his two miles in 10:25.29 — a personal best.
“He took 12 seconds off his time,” said Johnson. “Today was not great weather for distance running as hot as it was, but he is a talent.”
The aforementioned 400 relay team of Trevor Campbell, Ryan Bauer, Elijah Combs and Blake Buhlke also qualified by running 44.29 for second place.
Johnson said they switched the first three legs of the race, but kept anchor Buhlke intact.
“They took .8 off of their time and ended up getting second,” he said. “Those guys did a great job.”
Minden’s Gage Fries will defend his all-class hurdles title from last season as he clinched spots in both the 110 and the 300.
He was second behind Central City’s Tyler Carroll in the high hurdles, but set a new personal record in the low hurdles and also won that race.
“It feels amazing,” said Fries, who ran a 39.91 in the 300, “because we haven’t had a day like this all spring. And at conference last week I sprained my ankle in warm ups. That was a beautiful day and I didn’t have the opportunity to run there. Blessed to have a day like this.”
The rolled ankle wasn’t back to 100%, Fries said, but the Whippet still edged Northwest’s Garrett Richardson and Carroll for the title. Now he’s got eyes for another.
“Need to break that 39 to be able to get all-class for the 300,” he said.
Jessie Hurt paced the Minden girls with a win in the 3,200 and second place in the 1,600.
Hurt used a late kick to reach the lead in the two-mile, where she finished in a season-best 12:39.79. She didn’t have as much left in the tank to edge Central City’s Ella Buhlke in the one-mile (5:34.12, also a season-best).
“(Buhlke) had a lot in her,” Hurt said. “She was fresh; that was her first race today, so I’m not surprised she had more kick in her... I just stuck with them and tried to pace myself with them. I’m proud of how I finished. I’m going to state.”
Also automatically in for Minden: Mattie Kamery (100 hurdles, 16.01 and 300 hurdles, 47.90-PR); Makenna Starkey and Kinsie Land (high jump, 5-1); boys 1,600 relay (Orrin Kuehn, Fries, Tanner Gibb, Konner Verbeck, 3:29.16); boys 3,200 relay (Carter Harsin, Alex Boudreau, Landon Mellman, Verbeck, 8:29.14).
Of note: Grand Island Northwest’s girls were the team champion by 50 2/3 points. The Vikings’ 400 relay team of Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch and Samatha Roby ran a state record time of 48.59 seconds.
Please note: All of the additional state qualifiers were not immediately available prior to press time.
Boys team scores
1, Northwest 95; 2, Aurora 88; 3, Broken Bow 79 1/2; 4, St. Paul 65; 5, Adams Central 61; 6, Hastings 45; 7, Minden 43; 8, Holdrege 21 1/2; 9 Central City 18; 10, Kearney Catholic 11
Boys results
100 — 1, Victor Isele, NW, 11.16; 2, Koby Nachtigal, Aurora, 11.25; 3, Qwentin Coble, BB, 11.28; 4, Rylan Birkby, STP, 11.37; 5, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 11.43; 6, Jackson Hinrichs, Hol, 11.48
200 — 1, Qwentin Coble, BB, 22.24; 2, Rylan Birkby, STP, 22.32; 3, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.36; 4, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.55; 5, Victor Isele, NW, 22.90; 6, Jackson Hinrichs, Hol, 23.00
400 — 1, Conner Wells, STP, 49.30; 2, Rylan Birkby, STP, 49.50; 3, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 50.60; 4, Konner Verbeck, Min, 52.08; 5, Wyatt Knapp, NW, 52.09; 6, Tyson Neely, BB, 52.68
800 — 1, Conner Wells, STP, 1:59.97; 2, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 2:05.32; 33, Henry Schreiner, AC, 2:06.70; 4, Logan Brooks, Hastings, 2:07.02; 5, Kade Komenda, Hol, 2:07.63; 6, Charlie Evans, Aurora, 2:08.65
1,600 — 1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 4:33.25; 2, Nikolas Clement, Hol, 4:38.46; 3, Tyler Salter, NW, 4:38.49; 4, Carter Harsin, Min, 4:38.64; 5, Daine Wardyn, BB, 4:48.86; 6, Tristan Klinger, AC, 4:54.54
3,200 — 1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 10:11.92; 2, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 10:25.29; 3, Noah Osmond, BB, 10:34.66; 4, Daine Wardyn, BB, 10:49.62; 5, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 10:52.97; 6, Nolan Albers, Hastings, 10:58.47
110 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.70; 2, Gage Fries, Min, 14.71; 3, Zane Eggleston, BB, 16.06; 4, Garrett Richardson, NW, 16.08; 5, Alex Peters, Aurora, 16.67; 6, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 16.83
300 hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Min, 39.91; 2, Garrett Richardson, NW, 40.77; 3, Tyler Carroll, CC, 41.08; 4, Alex Portillo, NW, 41.99; 5, Zane Eggleston, BB, 42.03; 6, Alex Peters, Aurora, 43.69
400 relay — 1, Adams Central (Elijah Mulligan, Drew Bonifas, Nate Kerr, Grant Trausch) 43.86; 2, Hastings (Trevor Campbell, Ryan Bauer, Elijah Combs, Blake Buhlke) 44.29; 3, Northwest 44.87; 4, Broken Bow 45.03; 5, Central City 46.07; 6, Minden (Rylan Holsten, Alex Boudreau, Jonathan Brais, Levi Loseke) 46.39
1,600 relay — 1, St. Paul 3:28.88; 2, Minden (Orrin Kuehn, Gage Fries, Tanner Gibb, Konner Verbeck) 3:29.16; 3, Northwest 3:30.49; 4, Adams Central (Leighton Weber, Drew Bonifas, Antonio Calderon, Henry Schreiner) 3:33.44; 5, Hastings (Kaegan Lane, Hunter Krueger, Caden Block, Trenton Tockey) 3:41.21; 6, Broken Bow 3:42.16
3,200 relay — 1, Northwest 8:28.46; 2, Minden (Carter Harsin, Alex Boudreau, Landon Mellman, Konner Verbeck) 8:29.14; 3, Broken Bow 8:32.58; 4, Hastings (Diego Chojolan, Logan Brooks, Austin Carrera, Caden Block) 8:43.02; 5, Holdrege 8:50.78; 6, St. Paul 9:09.61
Shot put — 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 60-11; 2, Max Denson, BB, 50-8 1/2; 3, Sawyer Bumgarner, BB, 49-5- 3/4; 4, Victor Isele, NW, 47-6 1/4; 5, Brant Christner, KC, 47-2; 6, Spencer Snodgrass, NW, 46-10 1/4
Discus — 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 172-6; 2, Joseph Stein, 149-1; 3, Maxwell Hunter, Hol, 148-3; 4, Luke Porter, STP, 147-2; 5, Tyler Thomas, BB, 138-4; 6, Johnny Whyrick, Hastings, 138-3
High jump — 1, Breck Samuelson, AC, 6-6; 2, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-1; 3, Ethan Ramaekers, Aurora, 6-1; 4, Parker Ablott, Hastings, 5-11; 5, Eli Coble, BB, 5-9; 6, Garrett Richardson, NW, 5-9
Pole vault — 1, Caden Carlson, Aurora, 14-2; 2, Caleb Vokes, NW, 13-2; 3, Jacob Moseley, NW, 13-2; 4, Coy Wardyn, BB, 12-8; 5, Zachary Sundquist, Hol, 12-2; 5, Brody Ridder, BB, 12-2
Long jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22-1; 2, Qwentin Coble, BB, 21-6; 3, Chase Wiegert, NW, 21-2 1/2; 4, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 20-9 1/4; 5, Travin Harring, NW, 20-6; 6, Garret Schmaderer, KC, 20-4 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 47-5; 2, Garret Schmaderer, KC, 43-4 1/4; 3, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 43-2 3/4; 4, Nate Kerr, AC, 41-6 1/4; 5, Jackson Block, Hastings, 40-8 1/2; 6, Travin Harring, NW, 40-8
Girls team scores
1, Northwest 121 2/3; 2, Holdrege 71; 3, Kearney Catholiic 56; 4, Adams Central 52; 5, Minden 49 1/3; 6, St, Paul 43; 7, Hastings 41; 8, Aurora 41; 9, Broken Bow 30; 10, Central City 29
Girls results
100 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.44; 2, Samantha Roby, NW, 12.75; 3, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 12.78; 4, Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 12.90; 5, Grace Baasch, NW, 13.15; 6, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 13.17
200 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.86; 2, Payton Dzingle, KC, 26.51; 3, Madelyn Brown, Aurora, 26.80; 4, Mari Conant, AC, 27.00; 5, Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 27.04; 6, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 27.10
400 — 1, Samantha Roby, NW, 1:00.35; 2, Reba Mader, NW, 1:00.63; 3, Mari Conant, AC, 1:00.76; 4, Megan Belgum, Hol, 1:01.57; 5, Maren Chapin, BB, 1:02.05; 6, Priscilla Madriz, Min, 1:03.35
800 — 1, Avery Hurlbert, Hold, 2:23.55; 2, Elaina McHarue, CC, 2:26.83; 3, Reba Mader, NW, 2:27.57; 4, Brianna Quinn, BB, 2:27.82; 5, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Hastings, 2:29.79; 6, Reagan McIntyre, NW, 2:32.17
1,600 — 1, Ella Buhlke, CC, 5:33.57; 2, Jessie Hurt, Min, 5:34.12; 3, Avery Hurlbert, Hol, 5:47.50; 4, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Hastings, 5:47.57; 5, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 5:47.91; 6, Lorna Weides, Hol, 5:57.80
3,200 — 1, Jessie Hurt, Min, 12:36.79; 2, Lainey Benson, Hastings, 12:39.71; 3, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 12:47.64; 4, Kami Kaskie, KC, 12:49.47; 5, Olivia Chapman, NW, 13:17.77; 6, Gracie Hackel, BB, 13:23.00
100 hurdles — 1, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.59; 2, Mattie Kamery, Min, 15.61; 3, Chloe Mader, NW, 16.49; 4, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 16.69; 5, Suzie Wieland, NW, 16.92; 6, Aubrey Garfield, CC, 18.01
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 46.55; 2, Ashley Keck, KC, 47.08; 3, Mattie Kamery, Min, 47.90; 4, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 48.12; 5, Brooklyn Beck, NW, 48.67; 6, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 49.32
400 relay — 1, Northwest 48.59; 2, Aurora 51.17; 3, Hastings (Carlie Beckby, Kaelan Schultz, Abigail Kendall, Hannah Satterly) 51.43; 4, Holdrege 52.95; 5, Minden (Priscilla Madriz, Mattie Kamery, Keitan Bienhoff, Bryn Van Winkle) 53..20; 6, Central City 54.47
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest 4:04.73; 2, Broken Bow 4:07.33; 3, Kearney Catholic 4:10.35; 4, Adams Central (Megyn Scott, Mari Conant, Abby Stroh, Kaitlyn Mousel) 4:12.58; 5, St. Paul 4:20.65; 6, Minden (Priscilla Madriz, Mattie Kamery, Kinsie Land, Brenna Brules) 4:22.48
3,200 relay — 1, St. Paul 10:03.38; 2, Northwest 10:04.46; 3, Hastings (Karli Shoemaker, Reagan Shoemaker, Shaylee Knott, Kelyn Henry Perlich) 10:07.31; 4, Broken Bow 10:13.43; 5, Minden (Ilyana Cardenas, Aubree Brules, Lindsey Rehtus, Hannah Donley) 11:13.34; 6, Central City 11:16.61
Shot put — 1, Amber Kosmicki, STP, 37-9 1/2; 2, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 36-9 1/2; 3, Kya Scott, BB, 36-5 1/2; 4, Taylin Schernikau, AC, 36-5 1/4; 5, Macy Doggett, BB, 35-1 1/4; 6, Madison Hirschman, STP, 34-10 1/4
Discus — 1, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 121-10; 2, Olivia Poppert, STP, 116-10; 3, Claire Hemberger, AC, 115-11; 4, Amber Kosmicki, STP, 115-10; 5, Madison Hirschman, STP, 111-7; 6, Janae Marten, BB, 110-6
High jump — 1, Margaret Haarberg, KC, 5-3; 2, Hanna Swearingen, Hol, 5-1; 3, Makenna Starkey, Min, 5-1; 4, Kinsie Land, Min, 5-1; 5, Kya Scott, BB, 5-1; 6, Makenna Betty, Min, 4-11
Pole vault — 1, Bradie Medina, Hol, 10-4; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-4; 3, Kaitlyn Jewett, Hol, 10-4; 4, Kyra Ray, NW, 9-10; 5, Erin Michalski, Hol, 9-10; 6, Miah Kenny, NW, 9-4; 6, Sophia Cederburg, Min, 9-4; 6, Trinity Brewer, NW, 9-4
Long jump — 1, Ashley Keck, KC, 17-2 1/2; 2, Mari Conant, AC, 16-7; 3, Jenna Jakubowski, STP, 16-0 3/4; 4, Reagan Ashby, Aurora, 16-0 1/2; 5, Pyper Wells, Hol, 15-9 3/4; 6, Grace Baasch, NW, 15-9 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Ros Roggasch, KC, 36-1 1/2; 2, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 33-6 1/2; 3, Sophia McKinney, NW, 33-4; 4, Macie Middleton, NW, 33-0 1/2; 5, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 32-10; 6, Abigail Kendall, Hastings, 32-3 1/2