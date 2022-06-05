GRAND ISLAND — To be named an all-star is an honor.
A total of 15 Tribland athletes took that to heart Saturday as they competed one last time at Grand Island Central Catholic in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv All-Start Classic. A girls game preceded the boys game.
The boys game was high scoring. With a four-point line in place, players were constantly looking for the big bucket.
Only four 4-pointers were made on the night and they came from GICC's Isaac Herbek, Heartland's Trajan Arbuck (2) and Aurora's Preston Ramaekers.
Team GMC, which had Tribland players Brayden Schropp (St. Cecilia), Eli Noel (BDS) and Isiah Lauby (Fillmore Central), dominated the game from start to finish and never trailed in a high-scoring 120-105 win.
"The vibe and everything was crazy out there. It was so fun to be playing with these guys and out in your own jerseys for one more time and to go out and have some fun," said Schropp, who scored 20 points in the contest.
"Having the feeling to put the jersey on one more time and to play for my school one more time is an awesome feeling. On the other team (Chevrolet) there were a lot of guys I have played with or against them, so it was awesome to play with my friends once again."
To make the game more fun, official Jim Langin awarded Mullen's Trevor Kuncl a 5-pointer after he sank a half-court buzzer-beater.
Team Chevrolet had Doniphan-Trumbull's Ethan Smith, Myles Sadd and Blake Detamore playing alongside Silver Lake's Oakley Rosno, Hastings' Brayden Schram, and Adams Central's Paul Fago.
"It was definitely a great experience. It was fun playing with guys that are really good and most of the guys I do know," said Schram after tallying 11 points. "A lot of these guys I have played with before or played against my whole life so it was a blast for all of us as we all be going our separate ways. To come out and enjoy the game of basketball was fun to do."
Girls: Hyundai 78, Cadillac 70
Team Hyundai came out on top 78-70 over Team Cadillac in the girls contest.
BDS' Taylor Sliva, Fillmore Central's Abby Nichols and Lexi Theis; Hastings' McKinsey Long and Adams Central's Libby Trausch represented the winning squad.
Theis, who will pursue volleyball at Rockhurst in Kansas City, led the group with 13 points. Long added nine, Trausch six, Nichols three and Sliva two points.
The Doane-bound Trausch relished the opportunity to wear the Patriot red and blue once more.
"It was pretty special," she said. "Just to play with everyone I played against my entire career basically was just a great time do one last time. It was really relaxed to play out there with no pressure and I had a lot of fun. There was some really good players out there and it showed. I was a little bit out of shape, but so was everyone else. We all had fun and that's what mattered."
Long agreed being named an all-star was very exciting and to play one last time meant a lot.
"It was super fun out there," she said. "For me, especially, because this is my last basketball game ever so it was super fun for me to go out and play one last time. It was a very cool experience. Libby and I have been playing against each other since we were little kids and so it was fun to actually play with someone that you've played against for a lot of years."
Doniphan-Trumbull's Kendyl Brummund was the lone Tribland athlete on Team Cadillac. She scored eight points.
"The completion was outstanding," Long said. "I thought they mixed up the teams really well and I think it was a good matchup both ways. Getting to meet new people from other teams and getting to play with them and experiencing that was great."