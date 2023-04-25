Hastings High rode a rollercoaster of emotions in its regular season finale Tuesday night.
The final twist, unfortunately, brought a bit of heartbreak to the Tigers on the turf at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.
After tying the game on a free kick goal with just over four minutes left in regulation, Hastings surrendered what was the game-winner for Scotus Central Caholic two minutes later on a set piece on the other end.
The Shamrocks (10-3) then held on through a frantic 90 seconds for a thrilling, hard-fought 4-3 victory.
“Scotus is a hell of a team. They’ve got good athletes at all positions, and I felt like today the most athletic team won the game,” Hastings head coach Chris Pedroza said. “They were so strong and used their bodies well to share the ball. They did everything they had to do.
“They had a few chances and they were very clinical with those few chances. They never stopped fighting.”
Scotus coach PJ Miller echoed Pedroza’s sentiment following his team’s come from behind win after having conceded a goal in the first three minutes of the match.
“This is huge,” Miller said. “We’ve been on a two-game losing streak. We fought in overtime against Schuyler and gave up a lead against South Sioux City on Saturday. Then this one, we give up a goal (early) and it’s just, oh boy, can we get out of our own way? Luckily we did.”
Hastings, on the contrary, could not, despite nearly doubling the Shamrocks on shot attempts.
Tiger assistant coach Julio Carreto said mistakes by his side decided the outcome. Pedroza agreed.
“I felt like we gave them two goals that were, in my opinion, not earned, and that hurt us in the end,” Pedroza said. We’ve just got to get ready for what’s coming up.”
One of those goals tied the game going into halftime. A free kick by Scotus’ Trenton Ciechloa from the 50-yard line looked to be routine for Hastings keeper Brogan Pfeil until it wasn’t. Pfeil mishandled the ball in the air and it trickled into the net behind him.
Scotus then took the lead early in the second half on a busted defensive play by the Tigers (8-5). Joseph Cornwell put the Shamrocks ahead 3-2 In the 49th minute on the assist by Frank Fehringer.
The score stood for nearly the final 30 minutes. Hastings put shots off the crossbar and leading scorer Jacob Strand even chased a ball to the Scotus goal line before it was cleared at the last minute by a defender matching the Tiger step-for-step on his run.
Scotus missed its chance to put the game on ice in the 72nd minute after Fehringer beat Pfeil but clanked his shot off the left post only for the Hastings keeper to recover for the save.
“If we get that one, we don’t have to worry about the (game-winning) goal,” Miller said.
Fehringer did eventually get his goal, converting off a corner kick for the final tally and his hat trick.
Strand netted his 14th goal of the season in the third minute with help from a slick through ball by Victor Perez to give Hastings its early lead. Then Strand returned the favor with an assist to Perez 20 minutes later to break a 1-1 tie.
The Tigers had multiple reasons to cheer Tuesday — senior night and a new single-season goals record. But the final result spoiled the party.
“It would have been nice to celebrate,” Carreto said.
Girls: Scotus 4, Hastings 0
Scotus Central Catholic scored four first-half goals and held on for a shut out in Tuesday’s regular season finale against Hastings at Lloyd Wilson Field on the campus of Hastings College.
The Class B No. 5 Shamrocks (9-1) got two goals from leading scorer Libbie Brezenski, which pushed her season total to 21, as well as tallies from Mia Fehringer and Izzie Kavady.
“I really think we could have played them a lot tighter than 4-0, but they’re good and they finished some really pretty goals,” said Hastings coach Missy Trausch.
Unofficially, Hastings (4-10) posted just two shots opposite 15 from Scotus.
With just 18 total goals, offense has been season-long struggle for the Tigers, Trausch said.
“We’ve tried a lot of different mixes of people in places to try to get the ball up there,” she said. “Maybe this was the right mix and we just played against a really good team and didn’t get any goals.”
Goalie Jess Quintero made eight saves on yet another night with her work cut out for her. The Hastings netminder registered 23 saves in Friday’s 9-0 loss to Grand Island Northwest.
“She’s been playing very impressively and if we can just get the ball on offense she wouldn’t have to do so much,” Trausch said. “Hopefully we can change that because we have a lot of great individual efforts, we just haven’t put it all together yet at the same time.”
The Tigers head into subdistricts on a three-game losing skid after collecting all four of their wins in a five-game span. They are certain to draw Aurora, a team they haven’t faced under Trausch’s guidance, on Saturday.
“I’m just glad we could have a shut out in the second half,” Trausch said of Tuesday’s match. “I feel like that’s something we can take into Saturday.”