BLUE HILL — The Bobcats of Blue Hill have a new face on the sidelines this volleyball season. Maci Sharp, a 2014 graduate of Blue Hill, takes over her alma mater as a first-year varsity coach.
“It feels surreal to be back at my old high school and coaching the little girls I used to see sitting in the stands cheering me on while I participated in sports,” Sharp said.
Sharp has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Adams Central and is excited to step into the role of head coach.
“So many great memories flow through my mind as I walk through the hallways and in the gymnasium,” Sharp commented. “I love the sport of volleyball and I am so excited to share the knowledge and skill I have for the sport with this group of girls.”
The Bobcats, who finished the 2021 season with a 9-20 record, return four key starters in seniors Emma Karr, Kacey Meyer and Gracy Utecht along with sophomore Reece Mlady.
Mlady had 523 assists a season ago as a freshman. Karr returns after tallying 149 kills for the Bobcats, and Meyer and Utecht had 158 and 223 digs, respectively, a season ago.
“These four girls have really stepped into the leadership role both vocally and physically for us,” Sharp said. “It will be exciting to see them show their leadership skills on the court throughout the season.”
The Bobcats will have a small group of 12 girls this season, but Sharp likes the work ethic from her squad and the improvement she has seen.
“The girls have really bought into the process of breaking skills down to improve their overall ability. The culture is flourishing and each one understands that to make the team successful each has to contribute their strengths and improve their weaknesses,” said Sharp.
Sharp knows being back on the court in Blue Hill is exactly where she was meant to be.
“I was not sure what to expect when I took over, but I now know that I had a purpose to come into this role. The biggest challenge but also the greatest blessing has been building connections with players, establishing expectations and developing a culture that fits the whole team,” Sharp said. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Aug. 25 Meridian; Aug. 27 at Minden Invite; Aug. 30 GICC; Sept. 1 at Doniphan-Trumbull Tri w/D-T and Wood River; Sept. 6 at Silver Lake; Sept. 8 at Adams Central Tri w/Adams Central and Kearney Catholic; Sept. 13 vs. St. Cecilia; Sept. 17 Host Tri w/Superior and Alma; Sept. 22 Host Tri w/Red Cloud and Shelton; Sept. 29 at BDS Tri w/BDS and Giltner; Oct. 1 Host Quad; Oct. 6 Thayer Central; Oct. 11 at Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 13 at Deshler Tri w/Deshler and Harvard; Oct. 15-17 at Conference (Kenesaw); Oct. 18 Loomis