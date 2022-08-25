BLUE HILL — The Bobcats of Blue Hill have a new face on the sidelines this volleyball season. Maci Sharp, a 2014 graduate of Blue Hill, takes over her alma mater as a first-year varsity coach.

“It feels surreal to be back at my old high school and coaching the little girls I used to see sitting in the stands cheering me on while I participated in sports,” Sharp said.

