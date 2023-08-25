BLUE HILL — Sandy Creek and Blue Hill opened up the football season Friday night at Blue Hill. They made it through one half of play.
What has been a long week in terms of the weather continued that way, with lightning and rain postponing the game to Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
The Cougars were leading 22-2 early in the third quarter.
From the opening kick, the ground-and-pound offenses were on display. Each team had only one possession in the opening quarter.
Blue Hill opened the game with a 10-play drive, but nothing came of it.
Sandy Creek’s Ethan Shaw took the Cougars down the field in eight plays, covering 53 yards and ending in a nine-yard touchdown run.
On the Cougars’ second possession, Shaw found the end zone again, finding Logan Sanders for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 48 yard drive.
SC found the end zone one more time in the first half. Shaw did the honors with another nine-yard touchdown run. What set the touchdown run up was a connection with Connor Rempe on a 62-yard pass the play before.
Blue Hill got on the scoreboard after the Cougars were forced to take a safety following a bad snap on their first offensive play.
Sandy Creek received the second half, returning the ball close to midfield. But a holding call pushed the Cougars back to their own 10.
Soon after they kicked the ball back to Blue Hill, lightning made its appearance and the game was delayed, before it eventually was called for the night.
The game will resume with the Bobcats having the ball at their own 35-yard line.
SC — Shaw 9 yard run (Conversion good)
SC — Shaw to Sanders 17 yard pass (Conversion failed)
SC — Shaw 9 yard run (Conversion good)