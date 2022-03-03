INDIANAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley set the program record for 3-pointers and tied the Big Ten tournament mark as the Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled past 14th-seeded Illinois Thursday night.
Shelley finished with the game-high 32 points, scoring 21 after halftime, and led four Huskers in double figures in their 92-74 win over the Illini.
The win advances Nebraska to the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, where it will face Michigan. That game is slated for Friday night with a tipoff at 8 p.m. central time.
Alexis Markowski added 22 points for the Huskers and finished a rebound shy of a double-double (9). Izzy Bourne had 15 points and Sam Haiby 10.
Nebraska splashed 15 of its 32 3-point attempts. Shelley dropped nine of them through the hoop. She also had seven assists and five rebounds.
The Huskers, who led for all but 2 1/2 minutes, shot 48% from the floor and out-rebounded the Illini by 11 (43-32), registering 18 second-chance points.
Illinois’ Adalia McKenzie led the team with 18 points. Jayla Oden and Aaliyah Nye each scored 14.