Top Journal Star Photos for November

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley during a game against Creighton Nov. 15 in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN — Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women's basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play by knocking down 13-of-28 three-pointers, including 7-of-12 shooting from Shelley. The Huskers, who moved to 7-3 overall, got 13 points from Shelley in the first quarter alone to sprint to a 24-10 lead after one period. Shelley, who hit three threes in the quarter, capped Nebraska's 15-0 run to end the period with a half-court buzzer-beater, as she finished with 10 points in the final 2:45 of the quarter.

