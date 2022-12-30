ROSELAND — The Shelton Bulldogs rolled through the Silver Lake Holiday tournament in high-scoring fashion, scoring 141 combined points in the championship games Friday evening.
In the girls game, the Class D-2 No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0) beat the home team Silver Lake Mustangs 66-9.
In the boys game, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (8-1) knocked off the Timberwolves of Exeter-Milligan 75-53.
The Timberwolves put the first points up on the scoreboard in the boys title game with a 3-point field goal from junior Andrew Vavra. Then the Bulldogs went on a 19-4 run to blow open a lead that they would never lose.
A basket by E-M freshman Brett Kallhoff ended the run, but a pair of late treys from junior Ashton Simmons gave the Bulldogs a 26-9 first quarter lead.
Junior Riley Bombeck scored nine of his 19 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs as they extended their lead to 41-25.
Marcus Krupicka had six points in the quarter and junior Tyler Due chipped in two baskets from beyond the arc for Exeter-Milligan.
The Bulldogs forced seven turnovers in the quarter to give them a 16-point lead heading into the halftime break.
The Timberwolves hit a couple of early baskets from juniors Troy Kallhoff and Draven Payne to cut the Bulldogs lead to 12 early in the third. Shelton responded with a 13-5 run to take a 54-34 lead.
Payne nailed a three-point field goal for the Timberwolves followed by another triple from sophomore Carter Milton and a basket from Due to narrow the gap. The Bulldogs got baskets from juniors Luke Gillming and Gerry Romero to give them a 60-42 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Simmons outscored Exeter-Milligan himself 8-1 in the opening minutes of the final quarter. With the run, the Bulldogs built a 68-43 lead they rode to the finish.
Payne had five points for the Timberwolves late in the quarter but the Bulldogs forced four more turnovers a 3-point field goal by senior Quinn Cheney gave them a 75-53 victory.
Simmons lead all scorers with 24 points for the Bulldogs and Bombeck added 19 along with 11 rebounds and five steals.
Due and Payne lead the way for the Timberwolves with 11 and 10 points respectively.
In the girls game, Shelton scored seven straight points in the first minute of the game, setting the tone early on what was to come.
The Bulldogs forced seven turnovers in the first quarter to build a 23-1 lead after eight minutes. They extended their lead 40-6 by halftime holding the Mustangs to just 1-of-15 from the field.
The Mustangs were held scoreless in the third quarter.
Sidney and Erin Gegg and MaKenna Willis each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Boys game
Shelton...............26 15 19 15 — 75
E-M......................9 16 17 10 — 53
Shelton (75)
Riley Bombeck 7-15 3-6 19, Quinn Cheney 4-9 0-0 11, Luke Gillming 2-5 0-0 4, Ben Myers 5-7 1-3 11, Jaxson Ohlman 0-1 0-2 0, Drake Power 1-1 0-0 2, Will Roe 1-2 0-0 2, Gerry Romero 1-1 0-0 2, Ashton Simmons 8-17 5-8 24.
Exeter-Milligan (53)
Tyler Due 4-10 0-0 11, Brett Kallhoff 3-6 1-2 7, Troy Kallhoff 2-6 0-0 4, Marcus Krupicka 4-6 0-2 8, Carter Milton 2-7 0-0 5, Draven Payne 4-11 0-0 10, Aidan Vavra 1-5 0-0 2, Andrew Vavra 2-7 0-0 5.
Three-point field goals: Shelton 8-20 (Bombeck 2-4, Cheney 3-6, Gillming 0-1, Ohlman 0-1, Simmons 3-8) Exeter-Milligan 7-18 (Due 3-5, Milton 1-4, Payne 2-5, Vavra 1-4).
Girls game
Shelton...............23 15 19 7 — 66
Silver Lake.................1 5 0 3 — 9
Shelton (66)
Emmilly Berglund 1-1 5-6 7, Jalyn Branson 0-2 0-0 0, Addison Burr 2-4 4-5 9, Susanna Cheney 1-2 0-1 2, Halie Clark 2-3 1-2 6, Erin Gegg 4-5 0-0 10, Sidney Gegg 5-7 0-1 10, Alia Gomez 1-4 0-0 3, Jett Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mayte Meza 0-3 0-0 0, Dru Niemack 3-7 1-2 7, Kaycee Tompkin 0-1 2-2 2, Macy Willis 0-1 0-0 0, MaKenna Willis 5-9 0-0 10.
Silver Lake (9)
Kamille Karr 0-0 1-0 1, MaKenna Karr 0-4 0-0 0, Emma Schmidt 1-10 0-0 3, Sophie Schmidt 0-4 0-0 0, Macy Parr 0-1 0-0 0, Katy Soucek 0-2 1-2 1, Lana Swanson 1-2 2-2 4, Georgi tenBensel 0-2 0-0 0.
Three-point field-goals: Shelton 5-11 (Branson 0-1, Burr 1-2, Clark 1-1, Gegg 2-3, Gomez 1-2, Meza 0-1, Willis 0-1) Silver Lake 1-13 (Parr 0-1, E. Schmidt 1-8, S. Schmidt 0-3, tenBensel 0-1).
Girls consolation: Red Cloud 37, Exeter-Milligan 32
Red Cloud survived an 18-point fourth quarter outburst by Exeter-Milligan to hang on to third place.
Kari Kucera led the Warriors with 10 points. Addie Minnick and Marissa Hersh added six points apiece while Josie Rust and Kayla Faimon added five points each.
Kierra Papik scored nine of her 10 for the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter, Jozie Kanode had the game-high 14 points.