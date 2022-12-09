KENESAW — The 1-2 punch of Shelton’s Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons were too much to handle for Kenesaw Friday night.

The pair of Bulldogs combined for 43 points in Shelton’s 78-51 win. Simmons led the way with 26 points, including 5-for-6 shooting from downtown. Bombeck went for 17 points.

0
0
0
0
0