KENESAW — The 1-2 punch of Shelton’s Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons were too much to handle for Kenesaw Friday night.
The pair of Bulldogs combined for 43 points in Shelton’s 78-51 win. Simmons led the way with 26 points, including 5-for-6 shooting from downtown. Bombeck went for 17 points.
“We really didn’t have a matchup for Simmons. I put Randyn (Uden) on him and I thought some length would get in his way, but he kept going back about 20-25 feet away and kept making them,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “He took advantage, to his credit.”
The Bulldogs jumped out big in the first quarter with 24 points. Simmons scored 11 in the opening frame.
Kenesaw struggled to find buckets early, but it got some help from its leading scorer on the night in Lane Kelley. Kelley nailed a couple of treys to keep the Bulldogs from extending their lead en route to leading the Blue Devils with 17 points.
Shelton opened up the lead to 14 points at halftime, but the Bulldogs were still hungry for more.
They scored 38 points in the second half, with 15 from Simmons, and Kenesaw didn’t have an answer.
The Blue Devils shot 18-for-46 (39%) from the floor. Shelton went 33-for-59 (55%) from the floor.
Kenesaw went to a 1-3-1 zone, but that couldn’t stop the Shelton offense.
“We just didn’t play well. We got some steals, but I’m not a real good zone coach so I got a little bit of work to do there, and I told the kids that some of that is my fault because we don’t drop our wing very well,” Einrem said.
Kenesaw had nine players find the stat sheet. In addition to Kelley’s 17 points, Jravin Suck had nine and Adam Denkert six. Uden and Blake Steer both scored four. Jack Ryan, Joel Katzberg and Luke Burr each had three points and Maddox Wagoner two.
Girls: Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27
The Bulldogs started off slow, but found momentum about halfway through the opening period to pull away from the hometown Kenesaw Blue Devils.
Shelton’s Haile Clark led the game with 17 points.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of giving (Shelton) a game and gave some good effort,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan. “(Shelton) is very fast, strong and an experienced group. They made it to the state championship last year, so they know what it takes to win and that was the difference.”
Kenesaw was led by Ashlyn Katzberg, who scored 11 points in the effort. She was 3-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-5 from downtown.
“This is the first time that we actually hit some shots,” Morgan said. “It’s not a surprise because we are a good shooting team. It was nice to see a couple of those shots fall.”
Shelton................20 6 19 19 — 64
Kenesaw....................9 6 7 5 — 22
Ashlyn Katzberg 11, Elise Schukei 6, McKinnley Kroos 3, Lily Burr 2, Bentley Olson 2, Jorja Uden 2, Avery Kelley 1