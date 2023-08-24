SHELTON — Shelton’s season ended short of the state title it was seeking, but the Bulldogs took home a bronze plaque in 2022 during a 32-3 campaign.
The bulk of that lineup were seniors, though, thus leaving Shelton with plenty of roles to fill, and a new coach to boot.
“We are a young team with only one returning starter,” said first year coach Misti Potter. “After last year’s trip to the state tournament, this group of girls are ready to work hard and compete to get there again this year.”
The Bulldogs return just two starters in sophomores Jalyn Branson and Erin Gegg.
Branson was highly-regarded as a freshman and played a sizable role on last year’s team. She was second in kills and aces with 259 and 63, respectively.
“She’s an all-around great player who will contribute mostly as an outside hitter,” Potter said of Branson.
Potter said Gegg, whose sister Sidney graduated from the 2022 team, will step into a her sibling’s role as a middle blocker after producing just 34 kills in 57 sets last season.
In other family ties, Macy Willis will replace older sister MaKenna at the setting position.
Kenna led the Bulldogs’ 5-1 offense with 832 assists. Macy dished 98.
Potter said freshman Gracie Willis could mix in as libero or as a defensive specialist.
Sophomore Susanna Cheney will fit in as a right side while the team’s lone junior, Justine Pope, will be a middle.
Seniors Addison Burr and Callee Carman are also expected to contribute.
Aug. — 24, at Nebraska Christian; 26, Overton invite; 29, Ansley-Litchfield; 31, Harvard quad; Sept. — 5, at Minden; 7, Silver Lake; 12, at Wilcox-Hildreth triangular; 14, at Lawrence-Nelson; 19, at Gibbon triangular; 21, Red Cloud, Blue Hill; 26, at Overton triangular; 28, at Deshler; Oct. — 3, Ravenna, Wood River; 5, at Kenesaw; 10, at Cross County triangular; 14-16, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 20, S-E-M