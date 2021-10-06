The Adams Central Patriots (12-8) faced off against the York Dukes in their first game without senior captain Jessica Babcock, who went down with a season-ending knee injury a week ago against Northwest.
“Jess still is a big leader for us and I think we’re still kind of looking for that person who can play that level consistently throughout because that’s what she did,” said Patriots head coach Libby Lollman. “But I see a lot of kids who want to do that, it’s just taking that next step. And York is a great team on the other side, and to do that in big moments it’s tough. So, I’m hoping each day and each week they just keep getting better and better.”
The Patriots did struggle at times against the Dukes who won in straight sets 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17, but Lollman was pleased with the effort of her team.
“I like what it could become and I think we did some really good things, but I also think in certain ways we tried to save the day and we just didn’t play our normal game. And that cost us big points,” Lollman said. “We definitely had more errors than we normally do in specific areas but I’m hoping that will improve as we getting going and get a little bit more comfortable with it.”
The Dukes built a hefty 10-4 lead to start the match. The Patriots got a pair of kills from senior Emma Estrada and junior Lauryn Scott but could never overcome the early deficit and dropped set one 25-19.
The Patriots scored the first point of set two on a kill by junior Rachel Goodon with an assist from freshman Gabby Feeney. York scored five unanswered points to take a 5-2 lead, but Goodon nailed two more kills for AC. However, it was no match for Dukes senior Masa Scheierman, who had six kills as they built a 17-13 lead.
Scott found an open deep corner for the Patriots to bring them within one point late in the set. Up 21-20 the Dukes scored the last four points including two more kills from Scheierman and blocks from Scheiermam and junior Rylyn Cast to win the second set 25-20.
Sophomore Megyn Scott helped keep the Patriots close to start the third set getting four early kills. The Dukes went on a 9-2 run, led once again by Scheierman with four kills of her own. Capitalizing on the Patriots errors the Dukes won set three 25-17.
Scheierman finished the night with 18 kills for the Dukes. The Patriots had a balanced attack with Megyn Scott leading the way with nine kills and Lauryn Scott with six.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively we just had some costly errors that had nothing to do with what York was doing, it was us,” commented Lollman. “We had some not typical serving errors in key moments and when we couldn’t get into a groove behind the service line it seemed like we served one and they served two the entire game so it felt closer than it was at times but that’s kind of the thing you have to keep yourself on the line a little bit more.”