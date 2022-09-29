CAIRO — Playing without injured senior starting middle blocker Sloane Beck, Minden appeared to barely miss a beat at Thursday’s triangular at Centura.
The Class C-1 No. 5-rated Whippets beat Sandy Creek 25-10, 25-11 and then topped the Class C-2 No. 5 Centurions 25-18, 25-16 on their home floor. Centura swept Sandy Creek 25-14, 25-14 in the opener before falling to Minden in the deciding match.
“We were down a middle today and and we had another sophomore middle (Makenna Betty) come in and she did great tonight,” said Minden coach Julie Ratka, who hopes to regain the services of Beck soon. “Sloan does a great job of leading us, so I was a little bit concerned about missing her senior leadership, but our team really responded well.
“Centura had a nice home crowd and I was a little nervous. I didn’t know how we’d play, but I thought we did a great job tonight.”
Beck, who entered the day leading Minden in attack percentage (.355) and blocks (31), wasn’t required against the Centurions. Sophomore Mattie Kamery (eight kills and eight assists) and freshman Myla Emery (seven kills, seven assists and three ace serves) did the heavy lifting, while Betty filled in for Beck with a combined seven kills and two blocks in the two matches.
“Minden just distributes the ball really well,” Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “As good as Kamery and Emery are at attacking on the outside, they still find a way to get their middles and their right-side hitters involved.
“When you’re missing a player like Minden was tonight, sometimes you just find a way to raise your game. I thought they executed really well and they have a ton of reps of volleyball, so that’s to be expected.”
Leading 20-18 in a hard-fought first set, Minden closed with a 5-0 run that was capped by a block from Mariah Lempka and a Kamery kill. Centura led 15-14 in set two, but again the Whippets took control, using an 11-1 flurry to secure the sweep as Emery ended it with an ace serve.
“We blocked pretty well, we dug pretty well, attacked aggressively and we hit our serve spots,” Ratka said. “Overall, it was a pretty good job. This group has taken the approach of ‘team over me,’ and I’m proud of them for that.”
Effective serving helped Minden keep Centurions (16-4) standout Sydney Davis somewhat in check. The 6-foot senior middle hitter finished with 10 kills and two blocks, but was stuck in the back row as the Whippets (20-2) made their closing runs in both sets.
“Our goal was to serve tough and when you can accomplish that and attack aggressively, it didn’t allow Centura to get the ball to their setter as much as they probably would’ve liked,” Ratka said. “That was our hope — that if their setter couldn’t get the ball right where she wanted it, they couldn’t run their middle as much.”
Davis accounted for all but six of Centura’s 16 kills.
“We’ve done a good job this season of siding out in all rotations, but sometimes when you play good teams, it’s difficult and Minden really pushed us,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We knew coming in that they would be a consistent team — they always make it difficult for you to find a way to win.
“We walk away from this game better. Now, we know what level we need to step up to. I thought that our confidence was good, but we just didn’t execute in key moments and we missed some key serves and made some errors at some really bad times.”
Minden started its day with a dominant sweep of Sandy Creek. Kamery had 12 kills, five assists and three aces to lead the Whippets and Emery added eight assists and five kills.
Ella Martin had three assists and two kills for Sandy Creek (4-17) in its loss to Centura. Martin finished with two kills and an ace, while Fisher had two kills in the Cougars’ 2-0 setback against Minden.
Minden opened its season 16-0 before dropping consecutive matches to Class C-1 No. 3-rated Gothenburg and C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic. It has responded by winning four straight.
Ratka said the Whippets will need continued improvement as they look ahead to a brutal subdistrict that includes GICC and C-1 No. 6-rated St. Paul as well as Adams Central and Gibbon.
“We’ve got to stay hungry and keep getting better each day,” Ratka said. “We have some big goals, but we have a tough subdistrict, obviously, so we just have to keep plugging away.”
Game one
Sandy Creek................14 14
Centura......................25 25
Sandy Creek (kills-aces-blocks)
Emma Fisher 0-0-1, Ella Martin 2-1-0, Karys Lipovsky 1-0-0, Gracie Andersen 0-0-0, Jenae Calderon 0-1-0, Lexi Shuck 1-1-0, Sophie Dane 0-0-0, Brooke Dooley 0-0-0, Katelyn Pohlmeier 0-0-0, Karlee Sherman 1-0-0, McKenzie Bohlen 0-0-0. Totals 5-3-1.
Centura (kills-aces-blocks)
Kyra Wooden 5-1-0, Taya Christensen 3-0-0, Hope McDonald 1-1-0, Sydney Davis 11-0-1, Carlie Sokol 4-3-0, Bri Rasmussen 1-2-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0, Ella Rasmussen 0-0-0, Alexus Hurt 0-0-0. Totals 25-7-1.
Set assists — Sandy Creek 3 (Martin 3), Centura 19 (Wooden 17, Davis 1, Hurt 1).
Game two
Sandy Creek (4-17)..........10 11
Minden............................25 25
Sandy Creek (kills-aces-blocks)
Emma Fisher 2-0-0, Ella Martin 2-1-0, Karys Lipovsky 0-0-0, Gracie Andersen 0-0-0, Jenae Calderon 0-0-1, Lexi Shuck 1-0-0, Sophie Dane 0-0-0, McKenzie Bohlen 0-0-0, Katelyn Pohlmeier 0-0-0. Totals 5-1-1.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 5-0-0, Kensie Land 2-0-0, Mattie Kamery 12-3-0, Bailey Rogers 0-2-0, Makenna Betty 4-0-1, Mariah Lempka 3-0-1, Keitan Bienhoff 0-1-0, Molly Jacobsen 2-0-0, Halle Space 0-1-0, Aubree Bules 0-0-0. Totals 28-7-2.
Set assists — Sandy Creek 3 (Pohlmeier 2, Martin 1), Minden 24 (Emery 8, Jacobsen 6, Kamery 5, Rogers 5).
Game three
Minden (20-2)..................25 25
Centura (16-4).................18 16
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 7-3-1, Kinsie Land 1-0-1, Mattie Kamery 8-0-0, Makenna Betty 3-0-1, Mariah Lempka 0-0-1, Milly Jacobsen 2-0-0, Bailey Rogers 0-0-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-0-0, Aubree Bules 0-0-0, Halle Space 0-0-0. Totals 21-3-4.
Centura (kills-aces-blocks)
Kyra Wooden 0-0-1, Taya Christensen 1-0-1, Hope McDonald 0-0-0, Sydney Davis 10-1-2, Carlie Sokol 3-1-0, Bri Rasmussen 2-0-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0, Kailey Coghlan 0-0-0, Emma Jacobs 0-0-0. Totals 16-2-4
Set assists — Minden 16 (Kamery 8, Emery 7, Lempka 1), Centura 15 (Wooden 15).