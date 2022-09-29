CAIRO — Playing without injured senior starting middle blocker Sloane Beck, Minden appeared to barely miss a beat at Thursday’s triangular at Centura.

The Class C-1 No. 5-rated Whippets beat Sandy Creek 25-10, 25-11 and then topped the Class C-2 No. 5 Centurions 25-18, 25-16 on their home floor. Centura swept Sandy Creek 25-14, 25-14 in the opener before falling to Minden in the deciding match.

