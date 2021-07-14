The numbers speak for themselves.
The Hastings Sodbusters entered Tuesday night as the second worst offense in the Expedition League, ahead of only the Pierre Trappers — the league’s worst team by record.
The ‘Busters 14 hits against Casper on Tuesday weren’t necessarily unusual, as the team ranks in the middle third of the 12 team league in the category.
Unfortunately for the home team, neither were the five runs accompanying the column to the right on the Duncan Field scoreboard.
“It feels like pretty much every game we lose, we don’t find a way to get a two-out hit,” said Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner, whose team dropped to 12-31 with a 6-5 loss. “I think those are really important at the end of the day.”
Also important is experiencing a little bit of luck, which Hastings has had very little of this summer.
A double play here and a fielder’s choice there hasn’t cut it for the offense. Five runs on 14 hits is one outstanding statistic, but so is 10 men left on base — seven of which were in scoring position.
That includes the tying run in the bottom of the ninth at third base. Carson Cahoy, who pinch ran for Trevor Mattson after he singled, was 90 feet from forcing at least a 10th inning.
Logan Johnstone, who led the ’Busters with four hits in five tries, scored for the third time in the game on James Shimashita’s fielder’s choice that would have been a game-ending double play had he not beat the throw from Casper’s shortstop.
But a fly out to left by Luke Solis stranded the Cahoy and secured Casper’s second victory over the Sodbusters in as many nights before the teams meet again for a three-game weekend set back in Hastings.
“I think we’re having good at bats,” Wagoner said. “It’s just when we get runners in scoring position that we find ourselves guessing at the plate at times instead of staying with our approach and finding something that we can drive.
“We put ourselves in a bad situation and swing at bad pitches down in the zone and end up hitting ground balls into a double play or fielder’s choice. It turns those big innings into one-run innings or no-run innings. That’s been a problem for us.”
Casper played mostly clean defensively, too, committing a single error in the sixth inning that didn’t amount to anything thanks to a successful inning-ending 6-4-3.
Hastings opened a 4-1 lead after five innings thanks to an RBI single by Cameron McClure in the second, sacrifice fly by Mattson in the third, and three straight singles and a run-scoring groundout in the fifth.
Sodbuster starter Will Horton cruised through five but was coaxed into a sixth by a depleted bullpen.
Casper pounced, following a leadoff walk with consecutive singles to halve the lead. Then, Harris Beckley tied the game with a two-out, two-run single.
“We’re just hurting in the bullpen right now, I think, like everybody else in the league,” Wagoner said. “With the state of that game, we needed (Horton) to go six or seven.
“We don’t even know who we’re starting (Wednesday).”
The Sodbusters used five arms in Monday’s loss. They utilized three on Tuesday.
First in relief, Jake Bigham became the losing pitcher when he surrendered four straight one-out singles in the seventh. JJ Gerarden and Preston Joye had the go-ahead RBIs for Casper (13-28).
A welcome back and a goodbye
The Sodbusters said goodbye to Justin McGuigan Tuesday night with a chant of “Guigs!”
McGuigan injured himself in Monday night’s ballgame and, with his parents visiting, decided it best to return home with them and call it a summer.
McGuigan hit .345 in 27 games and drove in 14 runs.
“Justin was one of those guys for us that you knew was going to go out and work hard every day,” Wagoner said. “He was one of the first guys to the field to get anything set up. He was one of the most important pieces to our team when it came to playing hard and doing everything right. His baseball IQ was through the roof, which is obviously important behind the plate. He will be missed.”
Hastings’ first-ever head coach, Scott Stover, was a late arrival to the 2021 Expedition League season, but he’s back coaching the Casper HorseHeads for a second time.
Stover was originally going to begin the year coaching league newcomer Sioux Falls — which visits Hastings Wednesday for the first of a two-game set — but other priorities interfered with the opportunity.
Instead, Stover, the lovable giant, found himself missing the game and wishing he was coaching.
“June 6th I was sitting at home watching college baseball and I saw a tweet about Casper needing a coach,” Stover said. “I texted (Casper owner Chuck Heeman) and asked about the situation.
“I got there on the 10th and just got things rolling.”
Since his first go-around with the ‘Busters in 2018, Stover has developed a passion for the Expedition League.
“I’ve always loved this league,” he said. “Being in Hastings the first year was great. I love all the towns. It’s like a home away from home for me, so I’ve enjoyed it.”
CHH (13-28).........000 103 200 — 6 10 1
HAS (12-31).........011 020 001 — 5 14 0
W — Will Clair. L — Jake Bigham.
S — Marshall Smaracko.
2B — C, Erato, Gerarden. H, Dawson.