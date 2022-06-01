KEARNEY — For Sandy Creek graduate Josh Shaw, the honor of playing in this year’s Shrine Bowl has been amplified by those family members who played before him.
When the 19-year-old Fairfield resident suits up one last time to represent his school on Saturday, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his great-uncle, Don Ostdiek, and father, Brian Shaw, who preceded him in Shrine Bowl appearances decades earlier.
It was Ostdiek, brother of Brian’s grandmother, Rose Kalvoda, who first set the family’s bowl legacy in motion in 1959 representing Lawrence High School’s eight-man football team in the game.
A hard-nosed nose guard during his playing days, the now 81-year-old resident of Surprise, Arizona, appeared in a handful of plays in the inaugural Shrine Bowl contest, which pits all-star players from high schools across the state in a North vs. South exhibition game to raise money and awareness for the Shriner mission of providing medical assistance to children battling debilitating illness and disease.
It was Brian who next carried the family torch for Sandy Creek in 1995. A running back and linebacker during the regular season, he played defensive end for the South squad in the contest, an experience he believes helped open doors for his walk-on career as a football player at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
And while Josh was certainly aware of his family’s history surrounding the Shrine Bowl, he didn’t let the pursuit of making the team alter his approach to playing the game he has loved from an early age.
That said, Josh believes his passion for football was fanned by his father’s playing career at UNL, a career that served to cement a bond between them that has endured to this day.
“Going to Husker games is where my love of the game came from,” said Josh, who will play college football at NCAA Division II Fort Hays State. “Obviously, I want to go out and do my best and make him proud. That’s what I try to do every time I step out on the field.”
His playing career at Sandy Creek is rooted in accomplishment, including his selection as Tribland 11-Man Player of the Year last fall and Class C-2 first team by both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.
In addition to his selection to this year’s Shrine Bowl game, Josh was also chosen to participate in the River Battle Bowl played in November in Council Bluffs.
In Ostdiek’s experience, the threat of tornados postponed the scheduled first game by a day, with players and coaches staying overnight in a hotel before returning to the gridiron to play Sunday. Players enjoyed red carpet treatment prior to the event, which included chauffeured rides around town in Cadillac convertibles.
Yet as big an honor as it was to be chosen to participate in Shrine Bowl festivities, it wasn’t the all-star recognition that mattered most to Don, Brian, and Josh. To them, the interaction with patients from Shriner’s Hospital was perhaps the most memorable experience gleaned from the event.
“They flew us in a two-engine airplane to Minneapolis and each one of us was assigned to a patient to have lunch with,” Ostdiek said. “It was my first time on an airplane and an interesting time visiting with the Shriner kids. They all had major problems but communicated pretty well with us.”
As Brian, 45, came to realize, the game itself was but one aspect of a life-altering adventure much bigger than a mere exhibition contest.
“That trip to Shriner’s Hospital really hit home,” Brian said. “Honestly, the biggest impact is when you go up there and see kids that are dealing with cancers and issues with use of their limbs. When you meet those kids in person, it’s a profound moment.
“You understand that we’re pretty lucky and shouldn’t take things for granted. That we were able to put smiles on some kids’ faces by signing shirts and jerseys and throwing footballs around and talking with them was a big deal that made a difference. It just put a different perspective on things.”
As he readies for Saturday’s contest, Josh said he’ll be thinking about just how blessed he is as he puts forth his best effort in view of family and friends on behalf of those patients who he spent precious time getting to know during the week.
His efforts on the field will be driven in part by a desire to help bring attention to the Shriner mission of providing front-line assistance to those battling life-threatening health challenges.
“It was a really cool experience with the kids, seeing what they have had to battle through in their lives, what they have been through, and the positive outlook they have to persevere,” he said. “It was neat to see their experiences and what a big deal this game is to them.
“They really enjoyed being around the players and getting to know us a little bit. I hope people who come to the game will see the real reason behind it, that it is more than a football game. I want to raise Shriner awareness with my team and make friendships that will last a long time. It’ll be my last chance to represent Sandy Creek, and I just want to go out and give it my all.”
Also representing their schools one final time are Triblanders Tyson Denkert and Matthew Davis. Both are on the South team roster with Shaw.
Denkert was the Tribland Small School Player of the Year after his championship run with Kenesaw, and Davis was first team All-Tribland after registering 162 tackles during his senior season.
Denkert earned the honor to play in the Shrine Bowl with his 55 touchdowns and 2,550 rushing yards as a senior. The latter pushed him over the edge of 5,000 career rushing yards as the 56th player in Nebraska prep history to do so.
Davis had the third-most solo tackles in Tribland (60) and will head to Seward to play for Concordia University in the fall.