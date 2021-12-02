SUPERIOR — The Superior boys basketball team is ready to roll for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats are coming off a 3-18 season and ready to turn the ship around after a disappointing 2020-21.
“I want to see this team improved. They put a lot of work in this summer and bought in not only in the weight room, they also played up in Grand Island for a league a couple times a week. They have never done anything like that before. I think they will need time to figure out to learn how to win but I think they are going to get there,” said Superior head coach Trent Siebecker.
Siebecker is entering his first season as the head coach for the Wildcats and he likes what he sees out of his squad.
“Looking for the team to take some big strides this year after a very productive summer,” said Siebecker. “The guys committed to the weight room and to summer workouts and I feel they all got better over the summer period. We have some very good senior leadership and although we don’t have a ton of varsity playing experience coming back I’m looking for some of the younger guys to make immediate impacts.”
The Wildcats return two starters from last year, Dane Miller and Seth Schnakenberg.
Miller is a four year starter for the Wildcats. The six foot, four-inch senior guard averages 10 ppg and five rpg. Schnakenberg is a two year starter. The six foot, two-inch senior forward averages four ppg and five rpg.
“As far as Dane (Miller) goes, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better athlete. Seth (Schnakenberg) is a good basketball player. He understands a lot of stuff and can do a lot of different things for us,” Siebecker said of Miller and Schnakenberg.”
Schedule
Dec. — 4 Belleville-Republic Co., KS; 7 Fairbury; 11 @ Wilber-Clatonia; 14 @ Blue Hill; 17 Southern Valley; 18 @ Centennial; 21-28 Runza Holiday Basketball Tournament Central City/BDS/Cozad/Mead/Milford/Superior;
Jan. — 6 @ Thayer Central; Jan. 8 Fillmore Central; Jan. 11 @ Heartland; Jan. 15 @ Sandy Creek; Jan. 18 @ Hastings St. Cecilia; Jan. 21 Doniphan-Trumbull; Jan. 25 Deshler; Jan. 28 @ Auburn; Jan. 31-Feb. 5 (To Be Determined) SNC Tournament Centennial; Feb. 7 Smith Center, KS; Feb. 11 @ Lawrence-Nelson; Feb. 18 Sutton