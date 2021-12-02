ROSELAND — Silver Lake returns one of Tribland’s best scorers as one of its three starters.
Oakley Rosno averaged 18 points last season for the Mustangs, who finished 14-9 and lost in a district final to O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Rosno will run the backcourt with his sophomore brother Quinn and junior Jake Knehans will be a piece of the front court.
“We return our backcourt,” said head coach Todd Rosno. “I’m excited for that. I think they both can score and they do all the things I want them to do.”
Quinn, who averaged five points and four assists last season, injured his hand playing football for the Mustangs this fall, but should be at full strength soon, Todd said.
“He’s been cleared to be able to play, so we’re excited to get him back on Thursday,” said Todd, who is entering his fourth season coaching in Roseland.
Outside of the 6-foot Knehans, the Mustangs will have to find new pieces to be effective in and around the hoop.
“We lost three seniors who gave us quality minutes,” Rosno said. “You don’t realize what you’ve lost truly until you get to where you’re at. We have some kids working hard to fill that void. We don’t have the size we had a year ago and we don’t have a lot of upperclassmen.”
The Mustangs open with home games against Deshler and Red Cloud, which Todd said are games his team needs to win to get off on the right foot.
Silver Lake met Friend for its jamboree, which Rosno said highlighted the team’s needed areas of improvement.
“It was a good game for us to play,” the coach said.
Silver Lake’s newcomers have potential, Rosno said. Six of the seven players on the bench are 5-foot-10 or taller, including 6-3 freshman Cody Plambeck.
“We’re going to be playing a lot of young kids,” Rosno said.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Red Cloud; 3 Deshler; 7 @ Axtell; 10 Elba; 14 @ Gibbon; 17 @ Kenesaw; 29-30 Host Holiday Tournament;
Jan. — 4 @ Pleasanton; 7 Blue Hill; 8 @ Heartland Lutheran; 14 @ Harvard; 18 @ Franklin; 21 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 25 @ Wilcox-Hildreth; 28 Lawrence-Nelson; 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 10 Giltner; 11 @ Meridian; 18 Shelton