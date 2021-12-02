ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs look to improve on their 14-9 record from a season ago and with four starters returning and a group of good underclassmen to contribute head coach Keith Crowe is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of returning experience with four starters, but we will need younger players to step up and add depth to the team,” said Crowe, who came out of retirement to coach the Mustangs last season.
Senior Katelyn Karr leads the returning starters. She averaged 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game a season ago.
Fellow senior Amanda Ehrman returns after averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Juniors Georgi tenBensel and Samantha Bonifas also return for the Mustangs. tenBensel averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Mustangs last season. Also returning with varsity experience is senior Trista Hanson.
Junior Brooklyn Meyer was sidelined last year with an injury, but is expected to contribute along with sophomores Sydney Bartels and Morgan Dinkler and freshman Emma Schmidt and Katy Soucek.
Despite their experience and depth the Mustangs will have their hands full with their lack of height.
“We should be very competitive with anyone on our schedule,” said Crowe. “We are not blessed with height on our team so we will need everyone to rebound, pressure our opponents and keep the game up-tempo.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Red Cloud; 3 Deshler; 7 @ Axtell; 10 Elba; Dec. 14 @ Gibbon; 17 @ Kenesaw; 29-30 Host holiday tourney;
Jan. — 4 @ Pleasanton; 7 Blue Hill; 8 @ Heartland Lutheran; 14 @ Harvard; 18 @ Franklin; 21 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 25 @ Wilcox-Hildreth; 28 Lawrence-Nelson; Jan. 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 Shelton; 10 Giltner; 11 @ Meridian