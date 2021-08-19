ROSELAND — Silver Lake returns four starters from a volleyball team that finished 2020 with a 14-12 record.
The Mustangs have their top two attackers back in Georgi tenBensel and Amanda Ehrman, who combined for 475 kills last year. tenBensel struck 309 kills, averaging 4.2 per set and hitting .224. Ehrman averaged 2.2 kills per set and dished 257 assists. Both played 74 sets.
Katelyn Karr and Lexi Wengler round out returners for the Mustangs, who were knocked out last year in subdistricts.
As a libero, Karr dug out 449 attacks, received 476 serves, and served 38 aces — all of which led the team. Wengler added 57 kills and served 21 aces.
Sydney Bartels is the only other returning letter winner for the Mustangs after posting 11 kills in 37 sets as a freshman.
Head coach Jenn tenBensel said there are a handful of others expected to contribute. They are senior Trista Hanson, and juniors Brooklyn Meyer, Josi Sharp and Samantha Bonifas.
Meyer led the freshman class last year with 76 kills, 43 digs, and seven blocks. She missed the 2020 season due to an ACL injury.
Sharp had 18 kills in 2020 and Bonifas recorded 23 digs and seven kills.
“We are returning a lot of experience from girls who have been playing together for a very long,” tenBensel said. “We lost three big seniors from last season, but I feel that some girls have really stepped up through the spring and summer time to get a chance at those spots. I’m really excited to see where this group takes us. They are determined, dedicated, and ready to roll for our 2021 season.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 McCool Junction; Aug. 28 Axtell invite; Aug. 31 at Heartland Lutheran triangular; Sept. 7 at Blue Hill; Sept. 9 at Shelton; Sept. 11 Loomis invite; Sept. 14 at Red Cloud; Sept. 21 Kenesaw; Sept. 23 at Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 25 Hampton invite; Sept. 28 Harvard double tri; Oct. 4 BDS tri; Oct. 12 Franklin tri; Oct. 16-18 TVC tournament; Oct. 19 Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 21 Silver Lake quad