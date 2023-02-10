ROSELAND — Silver Lake continued its turn-around season by knocking off Meridian 62-36 Friday.
Coach Paul Bade’s Silver Lake squad began the season with one win and nine defeats. Since then, the Mustangs have won eight and lost just three.
“We set a goal to win 10 games. We’re just one short,” Bade said. “These kids have bought in from day one. They just never surrender.”
Silver Lake has one game remaining in the regular season. It will be at Shelton (17-1). The Mustangs later will play in a subdistrict tournament.
Against Meridian, the Lakers began to pull away in the second quarter after a 12-11 lead in the first. SL tore up the rims for a 12-0 scoring explosion that began four minutes prior to halftime.
Landon Deuster got the big scoring run in gear with a free throw and a close-range basket. During the streak, starting guard Keaton Karr went 4-for-4 at the stripe and canned a layup.
The scoring run put SL on top 32-18 at the break.
“That second quarter we got a lot of tipped balls, got a lot of layups and just stayed at it,” Bade said.
The third period saw Silver Lake continue to stay hot. The Mustangs scored 13 points during that eight-minute span. But Meridian also tallied 13. Silver Lakes’ Beau Bonifas drained a pair of bombs in the third quarter. Jaxon tenBensel added another trey.
Bonifas led all scorers with 18 points. His six treys accounted for all his points.
The fourth quarter was almost all Silver Lake, outscoring Meridian by 12 points. Jordan Faimon canned two layups and a pair of free throws in the final period.
Along with Bonifas’ scoring output, Tayten Menke and Faimon closed with 10 points apiece. Karr contributed eight points.
For Meridian, post player Kolton Kumpf rang up 14 points. Jordan Stockton scored 10.
Meridian (3-17) 11 7 13 5 — 36
Silver Lake (9-12) 12 20 13 17 — 62
Meridian (36)
Dylan Peterson 3, Mario Escobar 9, Jordan Stockton 10, Kolton Kumpf 14.
Silver Lake (62)
Keaton Karr 8, Beau Bonifas 18, Tayten Menke 10, Landon Duester 7, Jordan Faimon 10, Jaxon tenBensel 5, Manuel Fontes 2, Paxton Sorensen 2.
Girls: Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20
Playing without two injured starters, Silver Lake fell to Meridian in SL’s final home game of the season.
Silver Lake (13-9) was without the services of two starters, both sidelined with knee injuries.
Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake’s season-long scoring leader, injured her knee last Saturday. Brooklyn Meyer tore her ACL and has been sidelined most of the season.
“Offensively, it definitely hurts us. Defensively also, ” said Silver Lake coach Kate Sinsel.
Meridian (19-6) jumped to a 10-4 lead at the end of quarter number one. By halftime, Meridian opened a 25-6 chasm.
SL’s first-quarter scoring came on a bucket each by Emma Schmidt and Katy Soucek. Schmidt made Silver Lake’s only basket in the second quarter.
“I feel like once (Meridian) got up by four we were not playing up to our level of basketball,” Sinsel said.
Schmidt led Silver Lake in scoring with seven points. MaKenna Parr contributed six points.
Meridia’s Jaylee Sobotka led all scorers with 13 points. Teammate Jaslyn Ward collected eight points.
Meridian (19-6) 10 15 13 5 — 43
Silver Lake (13-9) 4 2 5 9 — 20
Meridian (43)
Kaira Niederklein 2, Taelyn Fillipi 6, McKenzie Hofstetter 4, Jaslyn Ward 8, Jaylee Sobotka 13, Ana Dimas 5, Braxton Rut 2, Jaala Stewart 3.
Silver Lake (20)
Sophie Schmidt 2, MaKenna Karr 6, Emma Schmidt 7, Katy Soucek 4, Taylor Hanson 1.