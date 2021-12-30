ROSELAND — The Silver Lake boys basketball team was looking to make it two straight victories, but the Mustangs knew the effort and intensity had to increase.
The effort and intensity were both there, but a slow second and third quarter proved to be a factor for Silver Lake. Being outscored 30-7 in those periods made the difference, as Shelton captured the holiday tournament championship 53-39.
“At the end of the day you can scout an opponent, tell kids exactly what they needed to do, but you are dealing with personalities and all of the other stuff you have no control over,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno.
“What that means is play hard, play the game plan. First and fourth quarter we did and in the second and third quarter we did not. We are not a big team and we have to be fundamental. That means that we have to be in the right position which is we continue to teach our kids.”
The size from Shelton made a difference on the boards. The height of Shelton gave the Bulldogs second chance opportunities.
Shelton’s Riley Bombeck stole the show. Bombeck had the game high 24 points and went 7-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe.
Shelton went 19-for-34 from the floor. The Bulldogs held the Mustangs without a bucket in the second and third quarters for nearly six minutes.
“It is understanding that you can’t play defense on the interior guy as he is getting the ball. You have to start and understand when the ball is being reversed is getting the guy out of his comfort zone,” Rosno said.
“This is stuff we continue to teach and preach with our kids. Again, we are trying to teach our kids to get there. Us coaches will continue to battle. We had empty possessions in those two quarters and there is your ball game.”
Silver Lake went 13-for-40 from the floor (32%). Oakley Rosno led the way for Silver Lake with his 21 points. Brock Karr finished with eight. Quinn Rosno had six. Jake Knehans and Cody Pankoke each had two.
“We have two months in front of us and there is a lot of ball yet to be played. This isn’t the last game of the season. If we can get kids to buy in and understand this will be a good year.” said Rosno.
Silver Lake..... 15 3 7 14--39
Shelton..... 10 16 14 13--53
Silver Lake (39)
Oakley Rosno 21, Brock Karr 8, Quinn Rosno 6, Jake Knehans 2, Cody Pankoke 2
Shelton (53)
Riley Bombeck 24, Ashton Simmons 8, Kellen Gregg 7, Quinn Cheney 5, Coby Ruetzel 3, Christian Bly 2, Dylan Kenton 2, Zach Meyers 2