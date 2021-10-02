HARVARD — Harvard’s homecoming football game was spoiled by Silver Lake Friday night.
The Mustangs left town happy following a dominating all-around performance to wreak havoc on the Cardinals in a 56-7 rout.
From the opening drive, Silver Lake wanted to set the tone for the rest of the game. The Mustangs did more than that.
Quinn Rosno capped off the opening series with a five-yard touchdown run to go up 8-0.
Rosno would go down with an injury and never returned, but the Mustangs rallied around him and kept the foot on the gas.
“Just this week we were practicing with Keaton (Karr) in the backfield just in case something would happen,” said Silver Lake head coach Kyle Conroy. “It came true. Quinn is going to be okay. He has a tweak and he is going to be fine.”
Jake Knehans and Keaton Karr took control of the reins of the Mustangs offense. Both Knehans and Karr contributed to five of Silver Lake’s seven total touchdowns in the contest.
Their head coach liked their performances.
“Jake and Keaton really stepped up and took charge and pretty much ran with it,” said Conroy.
A couple of nice runs from Karr and Knehans to set up a touchdown run by Adrian Gomez with 6:14 left in the half. Gomez broke through a couple of Cards defenders and rumbled his way in from 15 yards out to cap off the six play 65-yard drive to go up 16-0.
Harvard answered on the next possession, needing one play to find pay dirt. Xavier Marburger took a pitch from quarterback Cody Fishler and broke free to take it 45 yards to give the Cardinals their lone score of the ball game.
“He (Marburger) really runs hard. He did a good job running the ball,” said Harvard head coach Scott Trimble.”
Harvard was short a few players Friday. Trimble said there were some plays he couldn’t call because of that, but he liked his teams’ effort to not give up and continue to play for 40 minutes.
“The kids don’t quit. At this point, this is how we learn to get better. We continue to fight hard. What we applied on the field is something we look at and get better as we prepare for the next week,” Trimble said.
Silver Lake added two more touchdowns before the half ended. Karr ran for an eight-yard score and Knehans connected with Brayden Hemberger for a five-yard touchdown pass to take a 28-7 halftime lead.
The second half for Silver Lake was dominant. Harvard crossed midfield only three times the entire second half and never reached the red zone.
“We were able to fill the holes when we needed to. They got outside of us once or twice which is huge,” said Conroy. “Xavier Marburger is really hard (to defend), especially when he reaches the edge.”
Harvard turned the ball over on downs on its opening possession of the second half and Silver Lake took full advantage.
The Mustangs needed one play to strike. Karr took a handoff from Knehans and ran it in untouched from 18-yards out to go up 36-7.
The next possession for Harvard did not end well as Cody Fishler was intercepted by Silver Lake’s Casey Conway at the 11 yard line. Silver Lake needed two plays to strike once again.
After an incomplete pass, Karr found the edge and took the ball 69 yards for the touchdown.
Karr added two more touchdowns in the game, one in the third and the fourth to close out the 56-7 win.
The season doesn’t get easier for Silver Lake. The next three out of four weeks are going to be tough as the Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth next week and two of the top five teams in six-man: No.5 Franklin and No. 4 Red Cloud.
“These next few weeks are huge, but the biggest game is always the next weeks game,” Conroy said. “We’ve got to focus one week at a time. We can only play one game a week so this week we have to focus on Wilcox-Hildreth.”
The loss drops the Cardinals to 0-5 on the season.
“We were in the right positions, but we could not finish plays. That is something that our kids are going to learn. When you’re young you make mistakes and that is at every level,” said Trimble. “Sometimes it is a little too much for us to learn on the fly and it’s hard at practice because we don’t have the numbers to practice against.”
SL...................8 20 20 8 — 56
HAR....................0 7 0 0 — 7