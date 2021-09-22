ROSELAND — Tuesday’s match up between the home team Silver Lake Mustangs and Twin Valley Conference opponent Kenesaw Blue Devils was a back and forth battle from the opening serve.
The Mustangs (9-4) edged out the Blue Devils in set one 25-18, but the Blue Devils (11-5) got set two 25-23. The home team won the final two sets 25-22 and 25-17 to get their ninth win of the season.
“We were very scrappy and adjusted our defense well against their amazing hitters,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “Our setters have struggled with being consistent and I thought tonight they did a very good job of moving the ball around and got the ball to who needed it at the right time. I’m just really proud of their effort.”
The Blue Devils jumped out to an early first set 6-3 lead, getting kills from seniors Cassidy Gallagher and Halle Nienhueser, before the Mustangs went on a 12-1 run to take a 17-9 lead late in the set.
Senior Chloe Uden hammered down a kill for the Blue Devils to stop the run, but a kill from junior Georgi tenBensel gave the momentum right back to the Mustangs. Gallagher got two late ace serves for the Blue Devils, but it was a the Mustangs getting the final two points of the set to win 25-18.
Set two was a back and forth battle from the start. Senior Amanda Ehrman tallied two kills for the Mustangs and tenBensel added a block to give them a 5-4 lead.
With the score tied at nine apiece, Nienhueser got a block at the net for the Blue Devils, giving them a 10-9 advantage. The Mustangs got two more kills from Ehrman in a four-point run to take a 13-11 lead midway through set two.
The Blue Devils went on a four-point run of their own to swing the score in their favor 15-13. Late in the set, senior Dominga Sanchez tied the score at 23 with a kill from the right side for the Blue Devils, giving them just enough momentum to win set two 25-23.
The Mustangs took a 6-2 lead to start the third set, getting a pair of ace serves from Ehrman. Senior Rylee Legg returned the favor with two ace serves for the Blue Devils, giving them an 11-10 lead.
Silver Lake rattled off five straight points with kills from juniors Lexi Wengler and Brooklyn Meyer. Gallagher nailed a kill from the back row to stop the Mustangs run. The kill was followed by a block from Sanchez and Nienhueser to cut the Mustangs lead to just two points. With the score tied at 18 late in the set, the Mustangs outscored the Blue Devils 7-3 to win set three 25-22.
Kenesaw came out strong taking an early 4-1 lead over the Mustangs in the fourth before a pair of back-to-back ace serves from Ehrman once again helped even out the score at four apiece. Ehrman also added three kills to her stat line midway through the fourth set as the Mustangs established a 14-12 lead.
Down 19-13 late in the set, Sanchez connected with Uden for a pair of kills for the Blue Devils. tenBensel nailed three late kills, including the final point of the match for the Mustangs, giving them a 25-17 victory over the Blue Devils.
“I thought Silver Lake played a really, really good game, so kudos to them,” said Blue Devils head coach Levi Gorsuch. “I think we played a little bit one dimensional tonight and that’s something we’ll have to work on as we go forward. Tonight will only make us better. The thing about this time of the season is we have a lot of games and very few practices. We don’t have time to dwell on a loss, so we’ll work on it tomorrow in practice, learn from it and keep moving forward.”
“The girls did a really good job of staying focused tonight and playing for each other. We wanted to come out and be aggressive on offense and serving, and we did that tonight, too. Just overall we played a really solid game and I’m really proud of this entire team,” added tenBensel.