ROSELAND — Scrappy.
That’s a great way to describe the Silver Lake girls basketball team.
The Mustangs (6-1) played that way Wednesday and closed with a 41-33 win over Exeter Milligan (6-3) in the Silver Lake holiday tournament.
Coach Keith Crowe’s Mustang squad will need to show that kind of hustle and determination Thursday, taking on unbeaten Shelton in the tourney’s title contest. The game is slated for 3:15 p.m.
“That will be a tough one because Shelton, I think, is the best team around our area. They have no weaknesses,” Crowe said. “We know we have a huge challenge. I am excited about it. The girls are excited about it. Let’s go see what we can do against the best team.”
Shelton breezed its way into Thursday’s championship game by defeating Red Cloud 68-28 in the Silver Lake tournament. Shelton is rated No. 2 in Class D-1.
The first quarter was an evenly-played battle between E-M and Silver Lake, both scoring just seven points going into the second quarter.
That’s when the Mustangs began to put some distance between themselves and the Timberwolves. A 10-0 scoring run did the trick. Exeter-Milligan also struggled through a five-minute scoring drought.
At halftime, the Mustangs held control with a 22-15 advantage.
Early in the third period, Silver Lake started showing who was boss by tallying nine unanswered points for a 12-point bulge.
The Timberwolves didn’t get any mercy from the Mustangs. Silver Lake produced a 13-point lead late in the fourth quarter before Exeter-Milligan went on a 6-0 scoring flurry to make the final score respectable.
Crowe said he thought his team played well, considering the state-wide five-day break from basketball.
“Overall I thought it was a good team win. I thought that we played fairly well, especially after the moratorium,” Crowe said. “I felt very good about what we did today. We rebounded pretty well. We did a nice job getting the ball out and pushing the floor. That kind of fatigued (E-M) a little bit, which was part of our game plan.”
The Mustangs’ in-your-face defense and up-tempo offense are hallmarks of Silver Lake girls basketball over the many years that Crowe has been head coach.
“We are short, so we have to come with pressure,” Crowe explained. “We have to keep it up-tempo. We have to run and push the ball as much as we can. I tell the girls all the time that if we get in a plowing contest, we’re in trouble.”
E-M felt the brunt of Silver Lake’s style of roundball on the Mustangs’ home court that has given opponents problems.
Two of the T-Wolves scored half of their team’s point totals. Emma Olsen ran off 12 points. Cameran Jansky collected 11 points.
E-M coach Jackson Krejci praised Silver Lake’s efforts on defense.
“I thought coming into the game, it was two evenly-matched teams. Offensively we weren’t able to get anything going. They did a great job on ball pressure against us,” Krejci said. “We hadn’t really seen a team like that, defensively. We just weren’t able to generate anything on offense, mainly because of their defense. They had good ball pressure.”
On offense, Silver Lake’s scoring honors went to Katelyn Karr and Georgi tenBensel. They closed with 12 points each. Amanda Ehrman reeled off nine points.
Shelton girls 78, Red Cloud girls 28
Unbeaten Shelton outscored Red Cloud by 32 points in the first half and sailed to its eighth win of the year.
The Bulldogs romped their way to a 25-8 chasm in the first quarter and never looked back.
Red Cloud couldn’t score in double digits except for the Warriors’ 10-point third period.
Shelton had four players reach double-figure scoring totals.
Red Cloud 8 6 10 4 – 28
Shelton 25 21 12 10 – 78
Shelton boys 62, Red Cloud boys 46
Red Cloud’s Ben Ely produced 19 points and teammate Hugo Basco added 11 points. But the Warriors couldn’t overcome a first quarter in which they scored seven points.
Ely scored in all four periods. He went 6-for-15 from the floor, including one three-pointer. At the free-throw line, Ely made four of seven.
Shelton’s Riley Bombeck was the game’s top scorer with 21 points. Teammates Ashton Simmons and Zach Myers scored 16 and 10, respectively.
Shelton 16 24 8 14 – 62
Red Cloud 7 15 10 14 — 46
Shelton (62)
Zach Myers 10, Kellen Gregg 4, Riley Bombeck 21, Coby Ruetzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 16, Quinn Cheney 3.
Red Cloud (46)
Ben Ely 19, Landon Mahon 5, Hugo Basco 11, Dillon Simpson 4, Carlos Horne 3, Maliki Horne 4.