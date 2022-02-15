ROSELAND — Silver Lake survived and advanced Tuesday night.
That’s how Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe phrased his team’s 46-41 over Lawrence-Nelson in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
L-N held an 18-17 lead at halftime, but Silver Lake came out strong in the third quarter, shooting 7-for-10 from the floor while scoring 20 points on the way to victory.
Silver Lake opened on a 12-2 run to start the third quarter, which gave the Mustangs the lead for good.
“We needed to get up and get a little breathing room. I knew that (L-N was) going to battle for four quarters. They never quit. Their record may not indicate it, but they are a good basketball team,” Crowe said. “They play hard for Andy (Peterson). I knew going in that this was the type of game that it was going to be.”
The previous two contest between the two teams, L-N was without its senior leader in Emma Epley. She led the Raiders with 14 points.
“She is a very good player and played very well (Tuesday). Having her on the floor made a difference for them,” said Crowe.
Silver Lake countered with 19 points from Katelyn Karr.
After the Raiders took their first timeout of the third quarter, L-N came out in a press, which they had not done in the previous two matchups.
“We worked on it and handled it fairly well, except a couple of times,” said Crowe.
Karr contributed to the 12-2 third quarter run with eight points. Emma Schmidt had 12 points on the night.
“That is huge for (Schmidt). She is only a freshman and she feels pressured at times being a freshman, but she has really matured and turning into a really good basketball player,” Crowe said.
Aleah Heikkinen added 12 points for the Raiders. Katelyn Mazour had seven while Sydney Biltoft, Elsa Jorgensen and Kara Menke each chipped in with two.
Silver Lake will face Wilcox-Hildreth Thursday in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m.
L-N............................9 9 15 8 — 41
SL.............................8 9 20 9 — 46
Lawrence-Nelson (41)
Emma Epley 14, Aleah Heikkinen 12, Katelyn Mazour 7, Sydney Biltoft 2, Elsa Jorgensen 2, Kara Menke 2
Silver Lake (46)
Katelyn Karr 19, Emma Schmidt 12, Amanda Ehrman 5, Samantha Bonifas 3, Katy Soucek 3, Trista Hanson 2, Georgi tenBensel 2