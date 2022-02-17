ROSELAND — Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe’s retirement is still on hold.
His Mustangs will play at least one more game after their fast start and strong finish Thursday night in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 final.
Crowe had “start quickly” written on his board before the game.
Any coach would be pleased if their team started off hot like Silver Lake did.
Georgi tenBensel rocked the house with her clutch shooting early. The junior went off in the first quarter with 12 of her game-high 21 points, going 4-for-4 from the floor as part of the Mustangss 22-0 first quarter run.
That was the difference in Silver Lake’s 53-30 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
“The key of the game was the start. To come out and be prepared to play, I will tell you that the girls executed my game plan probably better than we have all year,” said Crowe. “They had it down and they did a really great job with our press and jumping out on (Wilcox-Hildreth) early. and got some buckets to pull ahead.
“We needed to set the tone early and the girls did an excellent job of that.”
The Silver Lake press wreaked havoc on Wilcox-Hildreth. The Mustangs forced seven turnovers early, including a 10-second call.
“At times this year we have pressed well and at other times it hasn’t been as good,” said Crowe. “We went over it (Wednesday) and I told them that was going to be one of the biggest keys to the game.”
W-H switched up its defense from man to a 2-3 zone to give the Mustangs another look, but Silver Lake managed to shoot 8-for-12 in the opening frame and finished 17-for-44 from the floor.
“When they went to the 2-3 and we knocked down a couple of shots to where they realized that it wasn’t going to work and had to go back to man-to-man,” Crowe said.
Behind tenBensel was teammate Katelyn Karr, who scored eight points in the opening frame during the Mustangs run and finished with 10 points.
“I’m so proud of Georgi. (W-H) was doing a great job of defending Katelyn (Karr). They were doubling her up and they were going to make sure that she didn’t score that many points and Georgi stepped up and that is what you have to have when you have a team,” said Crowe. “Somebody else has to step up when they are taking something away and she is very capable of doing that.”
Although Wilcox-Hildreth did not have the night it hoped for, the Falcons had a nice effort from Sarah Jensen, who led the team with 14 points.
Claire Ortgiesen added six points and Cara Bunger had four. Madison Bunger, Emma Donley and McKinley Ritner each chipped in with two points.
The Falcons went 9-for-39 from the floor on the night.
Wilcox-Hildreth............0 8 14 8 — 30
Silver Lake..............22 10 12 9 — 53
Wilcox-Hildreth (30)
Sarah Jensen 14, Claire Ortgiesen 6, Cara Bunger 4, Madison Bunger 2, Emma Donley 2, McKinley Ritner 2
Silver Lake (53)
Georgi tenBensel 21, Katelyn Karr 10, Brooklyn Meyer 5, Katy Soucek 5, Amanda Ehrman 4, Samantha Bonifas 2, Trista Hanson 2, Emma Schmidt 2