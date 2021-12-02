ROSELAND — Thursday night was a battle of Twin Valley Conference foes Silver Lake and Red Cloud in the season opener.
Turnovers were a key for the Mustangs’ success over the Warriors. The Mustangs capitalized enough on 20 Red Cloud turnovers en route to a 49-30 win.
Oakley Rosno led the game in scoring. The senior guard poured in 20 of the teams’ 49 points. His brother, Quinn, contributed with 13 of his own.
Both teams struggled from the floor in their first game. Silver Lake was 15-for-46 (32%) and Red Cloud shot 12-for-41 (41%).
“Offensively in the first half I thought we did well and in the second half we did have some tired legs. We got some sets set up the way we wanted to and that gave our shooters some shots,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “Our activity away from the ball was really good. When we have guys like Brock Karr and Jake Knehans that rebounded the ball like they did (Thursday), they make our team better.”
Rosno said a point of emphasis was on playing good defense.
“The defense is our staple,” Rosno said. “We have to defend everyday. We have to defend for 32 minutes at the best of our ability. With us, it is something that we have to keep working on.”
Red Cloud didn’t have its best opening night, but had a good performance from junior Ben Ely, who led the Warriors with 11 points.
Both Malaki Horne and Sam Dilley added six points.
Red Cloud...................4 8 12 6 — 30
Silver Lake.............17 11 10 11 — 49
Red Cloud (30)
Ben Ely 12; Sam Dilley 6; Malaki Horne 6; Dillon Simpson 4; Carson McCleary 2
Silver Lake (49)
Oakley Rosno 20; Quinn Rosno 13; Keaton Karr 8; Tasten Menke 3; Brayden Herbergen 2; Jake Knehans 2; Brock Karr 1
Girls: Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26
ROSELAND — The Silver Lake girls came out on top in their opening game against Red Cloud 47-26.
The Mustangs came out of the gates with pressure and wreaked havoc on the Red Cloud ball handlers.
Silver Lake forced 17 Red Cloud turnovers;13 came in the first half.
“That is the way we will have to play all the time. We are not blessed with much height. We have to work hard on defense and we will have to put pressure on the opponent,” said Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe. “I feel that I have a bench of girls that can go out and do that. Some came in and did some nice things and they are going to continue to get better.”
Katelyn Karr was the only player in double figures and led all scorers with 20 points.
Red Cloud...................4 8 9 5 — 26
Silver Lake..............13 22 5 7 — 47
Red Cloud (26)
Josie Rust 7; Olivia Horne 4; Addie Minnick 4; Avery Fangmeyer 3; Marissa Hersh 3; Paisley Ord 3; Kari Kucera 2
Silver Lake (47)
Katelyn Karr 20; Amanda Ehrman 8; Georgi tenBensel 7; Trista Hanson 4; Brooklyn Meyer 4; Sydney Bartels 2; Katy Soucek 2