ROSELAND — Silver Lake graduated its top attacker, setter and back row defender from a season ago — and got a new coach — but those aren’t enough of an excuse for the program’s new leader Shelby Rupprecht.
“Although this team lost some of its top contributors from last season, there are still several returning players who have experience and will be contributors,” said Rupprecht, who enters her first year of coaching.
“As a new coach to the program, I am extremely excited to see what this season will bring. In the little time I have spent with the group so far, they have done nothing but impress me. They have an amazing work ethic, desire and drive.
There will be several who step into leadership roles naturally because that’s who they are.”
The Mustangs return five starters to the lineup. Katy Soucek is the top returning attacker, having tallied 119 kills as a sophomore last season. Sophie Schmidt was four digs short of leading the team a year ago, tallying 331. Emma Schmidt picked up 139 digs, but will move into a setter role alongside Morgan Dinkler, wo notched 247 in 2022. Sydney Bartels served 41 aces last season.
Makenna Karr, McKenna Pankoke and Macy Parr are also expected to contribute for the Mustangs, who went 19-12 a season ago.
Aug. — 26, Axtell invite; 29, at Harvard triangular; Sept. — 5, at Blue Hill; 7, at Shelton; 9, Loomis invite; 12, at Red Cloud; 19, Kenesaw; 21, at Lawrence-Nelson; 23, Hampton invite; 26, at Harvard quadrangular; Oct. — 2, Giltner, Wilcox-Hildreth; 10, at Deshler triangular; 14-16, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 17, Silver Lake invite