w010-25-22SILvbRCL_011.jpg
Buy Now

Silver Lake's Katy Soucek atacks the ball during a D1-8 district match against Red Cloud on October 24, 2022, in Hastings. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

ROSELAND — Silver Lake graduated its top attacker, setter and back row defender from a season ago — and got a new coach — but those aren’t enough of an excuse for the program’s new leader Shelby Rupprecht.

“Although this team lost some of its top contributors from last season, there are still several returning players who have experience and will be contributors,” said Rupprecht, who enters her first year of coaching.

0
0
0
0
0