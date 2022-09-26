KEARNEY — Last year, the Hastings boys cross country knew that it had talent, but the Tigers also had inexperience.
This year, HHS feels like it still has the talent, and it believes the year of maturing has it with the experience needed for a big year.
The Tigers have looked good this season, and they went into Monday’s UNK invite with high expectations. According to first-year HHS head coach Christy Kreutzer, the team exceeded those expectations, finishing third in the team standings and brining home an individual silver medal.
“I was surprised by the day,” said an excited Kreutzer. “Austin just keeps getting better and better. He’s fun to watch, he works hard, he motivates the other runners to get better, and they’re all pulling each other up.
“I’ve seen maturity in those freshmen from last year. They were pretty squirrelly, as freshmen are, but I can’t wait to see what’s ahead because they’re still so young.”
Hastings was third out of 20 teams at UNK invite with 75 points. The Tigers were led by sophomore Austin Carrera, who was second with a time of 16 minutes, 43.87 seconds. Carrera said it’s been fun seeing the young HHS runners, himself included, get better as they grow into their new leadership roles.
“Coming off of last year, we were all super young,” Carrera said. “Now that we’re maturing, getting older and just physically better, we’re training harder and our work ethic is a lot better this year. We know we have a chance to get top five at state.”
Carrera was around the top five for the majority of the race. Down the home stretch, he passed two runners to earn that silver medal, finishing eight seconds behind the Class B boys champion Tommy Rice of Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The young sophomore was hopping for a top-five finish, and he ended the race with an even higher placing than he expected.
“I was saying I wanted to be in the top-five, but deep in my mind I wanted to win,” he said. “(Jayden Ureste), honestly, I didn’t think I was going to catch him at the end. I just kicked into a gear I didn’t even know I had. I wanted first place but I wanted second place just as bad.”
Carrera finished last year’s race in 55th place and shaved nearly three minutes off his time on Monday. The sophomore was just one of three medalists for Hastings, as Juan Ceron Millan (17:28.84) and Evan Struss (17:31.40) also finished inside the top 20. Both runners are juniors.
“They all work hard, work each other, encourage each other, and it’s just been fun to watch,” the coach said.
The season has been a success thus far, but Carrera said the Tigers are not satisfied with what they’ve accomplished to this point. He said they’re looking for more.
“Obviously, I’m going to be happy with a top 10 finish, but in my mind I’m going for that first place,” Carrera said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can for these next four weeks or so, and our team is going to work just as hard, as well. I’m super excited for state this year.”
As for the Hastings girls team, Lilliana Widhelm led the Tigers with a 35th-place finish. Mylee Mick and Abby Fielder weren’t far behind. Kreutzer said the girls are developing the strong team chemistry necessary for a team to have success.
“We have a couple new seniors, and they’re starting to understand the racing,” the HHS coach said. “They keep improving...and I just see more closeness on the girls side.”
Top 10 boys individuals overall
1, Tommy Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:35.08; 2, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 16:43.87; 3, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 16:46.29; 4, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16:51.36; 5, Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:54.14; 6, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 16:54.47; 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington 16:59.48; 8, Gus Lampe, Roncalli-Brownell Talbot, 17:00.16; 9, Ethan Walters, Elkhorn, 17:06.25; 10, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17: 11.73
3, Hastings
2, Austin Carrera 16:43.87; 18, Juan Ceron Millan 17:28.84; 20, Evan Struss 17:31.40; Diego Chojolan 17:59.66; Ray Riley 18:30.93; Kevin Vuong 18:43.43; Logan Brooks 18:52.22; Kyle Siebrass 18;56.90; Nolan Albers 19:14.08; Marv Robinson 19:45.89; Owen Weiss 19:55.94; Ashton Tackwell 20:55.98; Alex Carreon Diaz 21:27.90
Top 10 girls individual results
1, Madison Seiler, Gering 19:14.39; 2, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:25.12; 3, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 19:34.35; 4, Kendall Avala, Norris, 19:58.59; 5, Ella Ford, Elkhorn North, 20:10.63; 6, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 20:29.07; 7, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 20:39.29; 8, Josie Pogge, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 20:45.52; 9, Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 20:48.66; 10, Jenna Polking, Elkhorn North 20:53.59
9, Hastings
Lilliana Widhelm 21:52.68; Mylee Mick 22:28.06; Abby Fielder 22:28.26; Kelyn Henry Perlich 22:50.98; Karli Shoemaker 23:27.82; Charli Coil 24:01.19; Darcy Davis 24:59.83; Lilly Siegmund 25:03.07; Paige Faimon 25:24.48; Hannah Bucknell 25:31.57; Lyssa Hoffman 27:47.01