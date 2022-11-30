w12-30-21SILgbEXM46.jpg
Buy Now

Silver Lake’s Georgi tenBensel shoots against Exeter-Milligan’s Emma Olsen on Dec. 29, 2021, during the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

There will be a new face on the bench for the Silver Lake girls basketball team this season.

Kate Sinsel steps in after long-time head coach Keith Crowe retired after last season.

0
0
0
0
0