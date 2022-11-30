There will be a new face on the bench for the Silver Lake girls basketball team this season.
Kate Sinsel steps in after long-time head coach Keith Crowe retired after last season.
Sinsel served as the assistant coach to Crowe the last five seasons and is ready to lead the team.
“I am thankful for the leadership that Keith Crowe provided me for the last couple of years,” Sinsel said. “I will be utilizing a lot of his style of coaching, which I am confident will allow us to be successful. I am really excited for this season to begin. @e have a great group of players who work really hard and are dedicated to the team.”
The Mustangs, who finished with a record of 18-7 a season ago, move up a class to D-1 for the 2022-23 campaign.
With three returning starters and a handful of younger players, Sinsel is excited to get started.
Senior Georgi tenBensel returns to a starting position after averaging 10 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game last season.
Senior Samantha Bonifas grabbed three rebounds per game and sophomore Emma Schmidt averaged 4.3 points a season ago.
“We have a lot of experience returning to the team. Georgi is aggressive and has the drive to win, Samantha is smart and a great leader on the team and Emma is so passionate and just a workhorse,” said Sinsel of her returners.
Also looking to provide big minutes for the Mustangs are senior Brooklyn Meyer and sophomore Katy Soucek.
Meyer averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds last year while Soucek had 3.7 boards to go along with 2.9 points for the Mustangs last season.
“Brooklynn has a lot of varsity experience and I saw a lot of improvement in her over the summer, and Katy will be a huge asset to our team this year with her height and tenacity, I see both of them taking on a larger role this season,” Sinsel said. “I also expect freshmen Sophie Schmidt and MaKenna Karr to contribute this season, they were great additions to our team this summer.”
The one thing the Mustangs lack is height, but they hope to make up for it with their speed and defensive pressure.
“To be competitive, we will rely on keeping a fast paced game and applying a lot of pressure on defense,” Sinsel said. “Although we are lacking height, we have quite a bit of speed on our team that we will utilize.”