OMAHA — All Kayden Sipp could think about after winning her final wrestling match of the season was a sweet treat she probably doesn't enjoy very often.
"I want ice cream!" the Adams Central freshman proclaimed upon exiting the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha Saturday morning.
After a grueling season concluded with a bronze medal in the 130-pound girls consolation finals, Sipp was ready to enjoy a nice scoop of strawberry — her favorite.
The reward was hard-earned; Sipp eked out a 3-1 decision over Omaha North's Ann Marie Meiman in the third-place match shortly after opening the tournament's final day with a 7-0 decision over Millard South's Millie Jensen.
Freshman Kayden Sipp is a bronze medalist! #nebpreps @ACGirlsWrestle pic.twitter.com/wMCHnnLrnW— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 18, 2023
Sipp (31-3) came out motivated after suffering a 7-1 loss to Aurora's Kehlanee Bengston, whom she had two previous victories against, in Friday's spotlighted semifinals.
"It was really tough when I walked into (the arena) for my first (consolation) match," she said. "But after I won my first match, I was pumped and ready to go, to wrestle for third.
"That last match today really helped me regain my confidence."
Sipp apologized profusely to her coaching staff through a flurry of tears after losing to Bengston — the only opponent outside of Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter, last year's state champion, to beat her this season.
"It's always tough with the losses," AC coach Dan Lonowski said Friday. "In 35 years of doing this, the losses always hurt and you hate to see your kids experience it. But it's also what makes them better."
Sipp had aspirations of someday becoming a four-time state champion.
"It's OK," she reminded herself Saturday. "Things happen. I can still be a three-time state champion, and that's good."
The pain of semifinal defeat will stick with Sipp for the next 11 months, but she still made history for the Patriots. With her two wins on Thursday, she assured the program would have its first medalist.
She didn't end up with the medal she desired, but Sipp made an impression on multiple fronts.
"I may have said this before, but Kayden Sipp is the most passionate wrestler I've ever coached," Lonowski said. "For her, third is attainable every year. But she wants to be on top, and she's going to work extra hard now."
Lonowski said he suspects with her work ethic Sipp will be in an offseason tournament in a few weeks.
"She owes a lot to 2TuffGym and the Hastings College coaches," he said. "She's just always looking for opportunities to learn and get better."
So instead of "sorry" on Friday, it was "thank you" from Sipp. To her coaches, teammates and supporters.
"I really wanted to be the first girl in Hastings to be a title holder," Sipp said. "So far, I'm the first medalist."
That's a good start.
Girls
First round
105 — Emily Hull (30-10), Scribner-Snyder, pinned Myia Hofaker (26-8), Minden; 2:39
115 — Hadleigh Collison (21-9), Pierce, dec. Sarah Turner (27-13), Fillmore Central; 8-1
115 — Morgan Maschmann (40-3), Beatrice, pinned Maria Perez (20-13), Harvard; 2:45
115 — Sophia Shultz (41-3), Raymond Central, pinned Cheyenne Stacy (23-12), Superior; 0:36
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr (34-7), Minden pinned Hser Thein (22-16), Madison; 1:54
130 — Kayden Sipp (28-2), Adams Central pinned Jordan Aschoff (32-8), Norfolk Catholic; 4:30
135 — Fia Rasmussen (25-4), Chadron, pinned Carlee Hinz (22-12), Superior; 3:15
140 — Yvette Vargas (37-14), Millard South, pinned Piper Moll (20-13), Adams Central; 3:40
235 — Autumn Hoppe (15-9), West Holt, pinned Claire Hemberger (22-11), Adams Central; 1:17
235 — Savannah Koch (34-4), Minden pinned Kiersten Geiger (28-21), Omaha Westside; 1:12
Quarterfinals
125 — Jaycee Burns (35-5), Wayne, dec. Aliena Osterbuhr (34-8), Minden; 10-4
130 — Kayden Sipp (29-2), Adams Central pinned Libby Sutton (37-11), Weeping Water; 1:33
Semifinals
130 — Kehlanee Bengston (35-5), Aurora dec. Kayden Sipp (29-3), Adams Central; 7-1
Consolation first round
105 — Elaina Fletcher (26-14), Bellevue East maj. dec. Myia Hofaker (26-9), Minden; 12-3
115 — Talia Astorino (38-7), Papillion-La Vista dec. Sarah Turner (27-14), Fillmore Central; 6-4
115 — Angelica Velasquez (29-13), Lexington dec. Maria Perez (20-14), Harvard; 10-6
115 — Cheyenne Stacy (24-12), Superior pinned Sierra Heckenlaible (16-16), Lyons-Decatur Northeast; 2:03
135 — Ashley Stadt (31-9), Scribner-Snyder maj. dec. Carlee Hinz (22-13), Superior; 16-7
140 — Piper Moll (21-13), Adams Central pinned Megan Jones (18-11), Ainsworth; 2:56
235 — Claire Hemberger (22-11), Adams Central won by forfeit Lizabeth Gonzalez (19-25), West Point-Beemer
235 — Julissa Guerrero (30-8), Fremont pinned Savannah Koch (33-6), Minden; 1:54
Consolation second round
115 — Cheyenne Stacy (24-12), Superior pinned Hadleigh Collison (21-10), Pierce; 2:34
125 — Maggie Painter (33-7), Pierce pinned Aliena Osterbuhr (34-9), Minden; 3:33
140 — Marke Zeleny (37-9), Oakland-Craig pinned Piper Moll (21-13), Adams Central; 1:40
235 — Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich (17-9), Palmyra pinned Claire Hemberger (22-12), Adams Central; 1:11
Consolation quarterfinals
115 — Cheyenne Stacy (24-12), Superior vs. Angelica Velasquez (30-13), Lexington
Consolation semifinals
130 — Kayden Sipp (30-3), Adams Central dec. Millie Jensen (42-11), Millard South
Third-place match
130 — Kayden Sipp (30-3), Adams Central dec. Ann Marie Meiman (31-2), Omaha North; 3-1