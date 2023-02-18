Sipp web.jpg

Adams Central's Kayden Sipp celebrates her win over Omaha North's Ann Marie Meiman in the girls 130-pound third-place match Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 Will Reynolds/Tribune

OMAHA — All Kayden Sipp could think about after winning her final wrestling match of the season was a sweet treat she probably doesn't enjoy very often.

"I want ice cream!" the Adams Central freshman proclaimed upon exiting the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha Saturday morning. 

0
0
0
0
0