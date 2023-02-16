OMAHA — It sure didn't take long for the Adams Central girls wrestling team to clinch its first medal at the state tournament. In the program's inaugural season, Kayden Sipp secured her spot on the podium after advancing to the semifinals on Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
The AC freshman continued her impressive season with a pair of wins, improving to 29-2 and pulling within one win of the state championship match.
"It means a lot to make history for the school, but I don't want to be done yet; I want to go for the top," Sipp said.
Sipp started the day with a second-period pin in the first round and followed with another pin in the first period in the quarterfinals against Weeping Water's Libby Sutton. Sipp had faced Sutton not long ago, but she felt she wrestled better this time around.
"I'm just really happy. A month ago, that match with her was closer, and now this time I got the pin in the first period," she said. "I'm just happy to see improvement in my wrestling so far."
The state tournament experience in Omaha was completely foreign to Sipp before Thursday. She had never been to the tournament as a fan or in any other capacity. It's safe to say after one day she feels right at home on the sport's biggest stage.
"This is my first impression of this place, and it's really cool," she said. "I was really nervous before my first match, but when I got out there and shot my first shot, all the nerves just went away. It was all excitement from then on."
Sipp will advance to the semifinals, which take place Friday night. She will wrestle Kehlanee Bengston, of Aurora. Bengston is 34-5 on the year, but two of those losses are pins at the hands of Sipp.
"My goal was to beat a couple girls and make it to the finals. It'll be tough, but I know that I can do it," she said.
Minden's Aliena Osterbuhr was the only other Tribland wrestler in the girls competition that moved on to the quarterfinals, but she suffered a defeat which bounced them to the consolation rounds. Osterbuhr pinned her first opponent but then lost to Jaycee Burns of Wayne, who is 35-5. The consolation matches begin Friday at 10:30 a.m.
105 — Emily Hull (30-10), Scribner-Snyder, pinned Myia Hofaker (26-8), Minden; 2:39
115 — Hadleigh Collison (21-9), Pierce, dec. Sarah Turner (27-13), Fillmore Central; 8-1
115 — Morgan Maschmann (40-3), Beatrice, pinned Maria Perez (20-13), Harvard; 2:45
115 — Sophia Shultz (41-3), Raymond Central, pinned Cheyenne Stacy (23-12), Superior; 0:36
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr (34-7), Minden pinned Hser Thein (22-16), Madison; 1:54
130 — Kayden Sipp (28-2), Adams Central pinned Jordan Aschoff (32-8), Norfolk Catholic; 4:30
135 — Fia Rasmussen (25-4), Chadron, pinned Carlee Hinz (22-12), Superior; 3:15
140 — Yvette Vargas (37-14), Millard South, pinned Piper Moll (20-13), Adams Central; 3:40
235 — Autumn Hoppe (15-9), West Holt, pinned Claire Hemberger (22-11), Adams Central; 1:17
235 — Kiersten Geiger (29-20), Omaha Westside pinned Savannah Koch (33-5), Minden; 1:12
125 — Jaycee Burns (35-5), Wayne, dec. Aliena Osterbuhr (34-8), Minden; 10-4
130 — Kayden Sipp (29-2), Adams Central pinned Libby Sutton (37-11), Weeping Water; 1:33