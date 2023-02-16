OMAHA — It sure didn't take long for the Adams Central girls wrestling team to clinch its first medal at the state tournament. In the program's inaugural season, Kayden Sipp secured her spot on the podium after advancing to the semifinals on Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

The AC freshman continued her impressive season with a pair of wins, improving to 29-2 and pulling within one win of the state championship match.

