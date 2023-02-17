OMAHA — Kayden Sipp was in the danger zone Friday night.
The Adams Central freshman found herself on the wrestling mat with an opponent she'd beaten twice already this season in a match she planned would propel her into a state final.
Aurora's Kehlanee Bengston spoiled Sipp's plans to kick off what looks to be a promising wrestling career with a finals appearance as a freshman.
Bengston scored two early takedowns in their 130-pound semifinal and fended off Sipp's late attempts to win the match the only feasible way in crunch time — via pin.
Bengston hung on for a 7-1 decision to hand Sipp (29-3) her only loss outside of defending state champion Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside.
"We wrestled (Bengston) two other times and beat her both times, but both times she had good moves on us and nearly caught us," said AC coach Dan Lonowski, who spent about five minutes consoling Sipp in the hallways beneath CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
"Wrestling a good wrestler like that for the third time in a row and beating them is hard."
Lonowski suggested Rosseter may have been in Sipp's eyesight before his wrestler took the mat with Bengston.
"We talked about not overlooking her, because (Sipp) was looking forward to a rematch with the only girl who has beaten her," the coach said.
Down 6-1, Sipp dominated the third period from positional standpoint. She forced Bengston into vulnerable positions multiple times in the final minute, but the Husky wouldn't budge.
"Sometimes things don't roll your way," Lonowski said. "We had three good takedowns and we couldn't finish them. Because of that girl's athleticism, she was able to scramble a little bit better than us and come out on top.
"We were the aggressor late, we just didn't finish our shots."
While this defeat will sting for some time, Sipp will still leave Omaha with a medal, the first for the Adams Central girls program. Her consolation journey will begin right away Saturday morning, which Lonowski reminded Sipp of to try to ease the hurt of a semifinal loss.
Sipp will face Millard South's Millie Jensen (42-10) in the consolation semifinals for a spot in the bronze-medal match.
"Kayden has high expectations for herself," Lonowski said. "She expected to be in the state finals and she should expect that. There's some dangers in that, too. You start looking ahead and who knows if that's what happened, but she's got to bounce back and finish strong."
Sipp can take further pride as the only girls wrestler from Tribland to medal this season.
Superior's Cheyenne Stacy was the next closest, experiencing the disappointing end of the heartbreak round spectrum early Friday night.
Of the three Tribland girls in the 115-pound class, Stacy (24-13) was the lone survivor, battling through the consolation bracket to reach the quarterfinals.
Vying to become the program's first medalist, the sophomore pinned both Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Sierra Heckenlaible and Pierce's Hadleigh Collison.
Her maiden voyage at state ended there.
Lexington's Angelica Velasquez (31-13) pinned Stacy in the second period of the heartbreak round.
Coach Seth Going said Stacy, who was the team's only girl wrestler last season, grew in multiple ways as a sophomore this season.
"She did a heck of a job this year transitioning from what was her only move was a headlock to snapping down into chin cups and a lot of different things to make her more diverse," said Going.
"She's been a great addition to our program there at Superior. She's a heck of a fighter and there's a bit of devil inside of her when she wants to scrap."
Stacy qualified alongside Superior's only other girl on the team, Carlee Hinz at 135 pounds. Hinz's tournament ended after two matches, but both Going and Stacy were happy to have her in the wrestling room.
"Both of them listen so much and have really developed well," he said.
After wrestling at 110s most of the year, Stacy was moved into the 115 class at districts to score a spot at state. Sparring with Hinz was often a 20-pound difference.
"It's definitely better wrestling girls than boys," Stacy said.
As for the state tournament, Stacy surprised herself.
"I made it further than I thought I would," Stacy said with a smile. "I weighed in at 111 today."
Though she experienced success this season, Stacy was unsure if she'd be back. It might take some convincing to get her back on the mat next season, she said.
"I haven't decided yet," she said.
Harvard's Maria Perez and Fillmore Central's Superior, the area's other two qualifiers at 115, fell in the first round of consolation, both by tight decisions.
Adams Central's Piper Moll scored a clutch pin in the first round of the 140-pound consolation. Moll was trailing in her bout with Ainsworth's Megan Jones before Jones rolled into a vulnerable position and the Patriot pounced for an easy pin midway through the second round.
Moll, though, was pinned in the first period of the second consolation round.
Claire Hemberger came into Friday prepared for a day of fighting through consolation only to show up to a medical forfeit in the first round. The AC senior was then pinned for a second time this season by Palmyra's Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich, who beat her in the district championship two weeks ago.
Minden's Aliena Osterbuhr, who won her tournament opener Thursday, was pinned in the second round of consolation by fourth-ranked Maggie Painter of Pierce, ending her sophomore season at 34-9.
Girls
First round
105 — Emily Hull (30-10), Scribner-Snyder, pinned Myia Hofaker (26-8), Minden; 2:39
115 — Hadleigh Collison (21-9), Pierce, dec. Sarah Turner (27-13), Fillmore Central; 8-1
115 — Morgan Maschmann (40-3), Beatrice, pinned Maria Perez (20-13), Harvard; 2:45
115 — Sophia Shultz (41-3), Raymond Central, pinned Cheyenne Stacy (23-12), Superior; 0:36
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr (34-7), Minden pinned Hser Thein (22-16), Madison; 1:54
130 — Kayden Sipp (28-2), Adams Central pinned Jordan Aschoff (32-8), Norfolk Catholic; 4:30
135 — Fia Rasmussen (25-4), Chadron, pinned Carlee Hinz (22-12), Superior; 3:15
140 — Yvette Vargas (37-14), Millard South, pinned Piper Moll (20-13), Adams Central; 3:40
235 — Autumn Hoppe (15-9), West Holt, pinned Claire Hemberger (22-11), Adams Central; 1:17
235 — Savannah Koch (34-4), Minden pinned Kiersten Geiger (28-21), Omaha Westside; 1:12
Quarterfinals
125 — Jaycee Burns (35-5), Wayne, dec. Aliena Osterbuhr (34-8), Minden; 10-4
130 — Kayden Sipp (29-2), Adams Central pinned Libby Sutton (37-11), Weeping Water; 1:33
Semifinals
130 — Kehlanee Bengston (35-5), Aurora dec. Kayden Sipp (29-3), Adams Central
Consolation first round
105 — Elaina Fletcher (26-14), Bellevue East maj. dec. Myia Hofaker (26-9), Minden; 12-3
115 — Talia Astorino (38-7), Papillion-La Vista dec. Sarah Turner (27-14), Fillmore Central; 6-4
115 — Angelica Velasquez (29-13), Lexington dec. Maria Perez (20-14), Harvard; 10-6
115 — Cheyenne Stacy (24-12), Superior pinned Sierra Heckenlaible (16-16), Lyons-Decatur Northeast; 2:03
135 — Ashley Stadt (31-9), Scribner-Snyder maj. dec. Carlee Hinz (22-13), Superior; 16-7
140 — Piper Moll (21-13), Adams Central pinned Megan Jones (18-11), Ainsworth; 2:56
235 — Claire Hemberger (22-11), Adams Central won by forfeit Lizabeth Gonzalez (19-25), West Point-Beemer
235 — Julissa Guerrero (30-8), Fremont pinned Savannah Koch (33-6), Minden; 1:54
Consolation second round
115 — Cheyenne Stacy (24-12), Superior pinned Hadleigh Collison (21-10), Pierce; 2:34
125 — Maggie Painter (33-7), Pierce pinned Aliena Osterbuhr (34-9), Minden; 3:33
140 — Marke Zeleny (37-9), Oakland-Craig pinned Piper Moll (21-13), Adams Central; 1:40
235 — Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich (17-9), Palmyra pinned Claire Hemberger (22-12), Adams Central; 1:11
Consolation quarterfinals
115 — Angelica Velasquez (31-13), Lexington pinned Cheyenne Stacy (24-13), Superior; 2:17
Consolation semifinals
130 — Kayden Sipp (29-3), Adams Central vs. Millie Jensen (42-10), Millard South