The 2021 six-man state football playoff field is one of the toughest the state has seen for quite some time.
Team records range from 8-0 to 4-4 and from towns of Pawnee City to Harrison (Sioux County) and everywhere in between.
Third-seeded Red Cloud (8-0) drew a home game in the first round and will face the No. 14 seed Pawnee City (5-3), a team that they have already faced this year with Red Cloud coming out on top 41-32 on Oct. 15.
“It was a good season for us going 8-0. Going undefeated was a goal of ours and to get that done was a bonus,” said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. “The season starts over now. If we win we keep going, if we lose then we go home.
“Our guys know what to expect when it comes to playoffs. They have been here before. We talked all year about just worry about the week ahead of you. We can’t fix of what we did in the past and we can’t look too far ahead in the future and just worry about what is going on right now.”
Pawnee City might be 5-3, but the competition the Indians have played this year has been tough. Pawnee City lost all three games to teams that made this year’s playoffs, including the Warriors.
“Pawnee City is a good 14 seed,” Heldt said. “I’m telling you they are a very good football team. They’ve got two quality backs, one who is a star in track and one who has a brother or a cousin that plays linebacker and makes every tackle. They are going to be a handful and it should be a good first round matchup.”
Red Cloud and Pawnee City will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 12 McCool Junction at No. 5 Franklin, 6:30 p.m. (subhed)
The Franklin Flyers (7-1) are back in the state playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they were in Class D-1. Franklin is searching for its first playoff win since 2008.
The Flyers drew the No. 5 seed and will host the No. 12 seed McCool Junction (7-1), the defending six-man state champs.
“I’ve been impressed with my guys. With a smaller roster, we’ve done a good job of asking on young guys to step up when we asked them to do different things,” said Franklin head coach Seth Elley. “We have had a lot of different guys play multiple positions. A lot of guys would touch the ball that typically would not in a normal situation.”
The Flyers’ lone loss came to Red Cloud on Oct. 8 in a top-10 matchup. The Warriors routed the Flyers 60-18.
“The loss was almost a shock to the guys,” Elley said, “but it was good for me to see the guys brush that loss and then go beat a top 10 team in Silver Lake and play a really good game against Harvard.”
The Flyers will have a tough task as they face the defending state champs. McCool Junction comes into Friday night riding a six-game winning streak going back to week four. The Mustangs’ lone loss came on the road at Pawnee City, which drew the No. 14 seed.
“This field is something else. You’ve got the top four teams that are the class of the field, but 5-12 (seeds), depending on how you look at it, overall have kind of been in the same boat,” Elley said. “The middle of the bracket is very fluid. There are a lot of good teams this year. This will probably be the most competitive playoff in quite some time.”
The Flyers will play Friday at 6:30 PM.
No. 9 Silver Lake at Parkview Christian, 3 p.m. (subhed)
The Silver Lake Mustangs has made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2013 when they won the Class D-6 title 47-46 over Hyannis.
The Mustangs (5-3) drew the No. 9 seed and will hit the road for a 3 p.m. contest against the No. 8 seed Parkview Christian (6-2).
“The season so far has been so much fun. The kids have been great every week no matter who they play,” said Silver Lake head coach Kyle Conroy. “We have had some bumps along the way, but they have come together as a team and done very well.”
Conroy had the same thoughts as Elley and Heldt about the six-man field.
“You look at the bracket and you see that it can be anybody who can come out of this thing,” he said. “It is so wide open this year with so many good teams. You never know who is going to come out of it.”
Silver Lake’s opponent, Parkview Christian, has played a tough schedule this year, including facing five teams with a .500 record or better and three of them made the playoffs.
Silver Lake knows what challenges Parkview Christian brings, but the Mustangs have to keep the focus and prepare like they have done all season.
“We have seen a lot of film on them within the last week. They are a good team. They have won six of their games. They have a good running back in Chandler Page,” Conroy said. “They like to give him the ball, so we need to contain him as much as we can. Their quarterback has a great arm and has time to throw it, so the game plan is we are not going to change what we do and keep doing what we are doing.”