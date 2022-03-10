LINCOLN — The tears started dripping to the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor before the final buzzer.
The Adams Central faces did their best to dam the evidence, but just as with their tears, there was no damming the flood of points Omaha Skutt Catholic poured out in the second half Thursday en route to a 55-31 Class B semifinal win over the Patriots.
The second-seeded SkyHawks (26-1) outscored the No. 3 Patriots 34-15 across the final 16 minutes to earn their first finals appearance since 2004.
"It was obviously a tall task today," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team reached the semifinal with a 56-46 win over Beatrice. "I thought we stepped up to the challenge, especially in the first half."
Peyton McCabe scored a game-high 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting to help scoot the SkyHawks toward a third meeting this season with No. 1 Elkhorn North (25-1, which will be Saturday's 1 p.m. final.
Each is responsible for the other's loss.
Skutt ran away with Thursday's game in the third quarter behind an 18-2 stretch that extended to 20 with a pair of free throws — McCabe's final contributions.
Prior to the run, Adams Central trailed just 21-18 following Rachel Goodon's half-opening bucket.
That was only one of two second half baskets by the post, whose 14 points led the Patriots (23-4) on the night.
Smith credited Skutt's defense for shutting the Patriots down.
"We were just very uncomfortable offensively all game long," Smith said.
That began 90-feet from the basket with the SkyHawks' relentless pressure defense, which forced 25 turnovers — a number that once overshot Adams Central's point total.
"We weren't getting a lot out of it at first," said Skutt coach Kip Colony. "But I told our girls, 'Keep pressing at it, keep pressing at it. We're going to wear them down.' ... They looked pretty tired at the end and that helped us because we didn't have a great first half."
Skutt, which runs more like greyhounds than flies like hawks, turned Adams Central over 17 times in the first half but shot 8-for-33 on the other end.
The Patriots, who conversely hit six of their first 15 shots, led twice in the first 16 minutes — at 6-3 and 12-10 — before trailing the rest of the way.
"I think our defense was really good," Smith said. "We stuck to the game plan really well. Again, offensively, we just couldn't get anything really going. And that's what Skutt does defensively. They just caused so many problems and we just couldn't get comfortable."
Skutt keyed in on Libby Trausch and held the senior to two points on eight shots in her final game for the Patriots.
Colony was very complimentary of Trausch, who broke 1,000 career points in Tuesday's quarterfinal. He said taming the future Doane Tiger paid its dividends.
"(We wanted to) 100% lock her down," Colony said. "She's unbelievable. I watched 7-8 games and she just is everything. Quick release; great shooter; a driver... She's so good, we tried to bottleneck her as much as we could.
"We kind of felt like the team goes through her and I think we did a good job of that."
Lauryn Scott finished with seven points and 11 rebounds for the Patriots, who were in the semifinals for the second time in three years.
"We've got to understand that we went toe-to-toe with one of the best," Smith said.
Senior tribute
While the game slipped out of reach for Adams Central, Smith did what coaches do and honored his reserves with the experience of polishing off the final few minutes on Nebraska's home floor.
The Patriots' non-starters all got in.
At first it was all seniors. Even Jessica Babcock, who missed the season with an ACL injury.
Babcock's knee was surgically repaired but not in time for her to recover for game-speed action.
She was a crucial piece of the Patriots' 2020 semifinal team and their 2019 run to state, which snapped a 10-year absence.
She was the first one Smith tapped in to the game.
"She's been such a big part of our program from day one since her freshman year," Smith said. "Just cool to be able to get all the seniors on the floor. All six have been such a big part of what we've done the last four years."
Departing the program are Trausch, Brianna Stroh, Abby Stroh, Babcock, Sadie Loehr, and Corinne Choyeski.
"Our young kids know they have huge shoes to fill," Smith said. "They set the standard really high."
AC (23-4).......................8 8 4 11 — 31
SC (26-1)..................10 11 18 16 — 55
Adams Central (31)
Gracie Weichman 1-7 3-4 5, Brianna Stroh 1-2 1-2 3, Libby Trausch 1-8 0-0 2, Lauryn Scott 1-3 4-4 7, Rachel Goodon 6-10 2-2 14, Kylie Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Megyn Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 0-3 0-0 0, Briley Ninehueser 0-1 0-0 0, Sadie Loehr 0-0 0-0 0, Corinne Choyeski 0-0 0-0 0, Jessica Babcock 0-0 0-0 0, Kadi Kimberly 0-0 0-0 0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 10-12 31.
Skutt (55)
Peyton McCabe 7-16 3-4 20, Presley Douglas 0-3 3-4 3, Addison Burt 5-10 2-2 12, Victoria VanDyke 0-7 0-2 0, Julia Connealy 2-10 0-3 4, Madison Livingston 0-2 1-2 1, Jesse Trout 0-6 0-0 0, Mia McMahon 1-4 4-4 7, Kamryn Kasner 1-4 3-3 5, Libby Shotkoski 0-0 0-0 0, Lucille Currans 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 17-63 16-24 55.
Three-point goals: AC 1-8 (Weichman 0-2, Trausch 0-3, L. Scott 1-2,, Nienhueser 0-1); S 5-26 (McCabe 3-10, Douglas 0-2, Burt 0-1, VanDyke 0-4, Trout 0-4, McMahon 1-4, Currans 1-1). Rebounds-off.: AC 40-8 (L. Scott 11); S 38-22 (Connealy 6-3). Turnovers: AC 25; S 9.