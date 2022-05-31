The Sodbusters home opener was like the lawsuit they and the six other teams — including Tuesday’s opponent Spearfish Sasquatch — who defected from the Expedition League endured over the last eight months.
It took forever to resolve and had no tangible result until, really, the waning moments.
This, too, was an ugly, lumpy slugfest that was desperately in need of a verdict. The first seven innings took three hours. The final 1 1/2 lasted about 30 minutes.
The 3 1/2 hours total that elapsed while the Sodbusters and Sasquatch inched toward the finish felt like eight months.
But, hey, I had time to write this column and the game story Tuesday night while freezing inside a press box that only blew cold air whilst the game was my soundtrack. Window open and all.
I told myself I’d never complain about a press box, but never say never.
I regret not sitting on the picnic-style table next door in the warm summer air. I’ve done it before. On windier nights, too.
Back to the game:
The highlight for the fans, perhaps, was the “Beer Batter” striking out three times before alcohol sales were over.
Sorry, Andrew Johnson. It will get better than the golden — Coors Light golden — sombrero you wore Tuesday night courtesy of Sodbuster pitching.
Hopefully the baseball gets better, too.
I’ve already exhausted my Oprah lede in a Tribune story on the Sodbusters.
“You get a walk! You get a walk!” I once wrote.
That’s a one-time thing, unfortunately.
I was tempted the first five innings to revive it after a total of 14 walks were issued not even halfway through.
The game’s total ended up only five more thanks to solid relief work from Sodbuster Ryan Jacobs, who saved us all with 10 strikeouts in five innings.
That sure moved the game along toward a Sodbuster win.
Starter Jacob Schroeder — a hometown kid — deserves some of the credit for fans’ discounted beer. He got Johnson twice in his four innings on the mound.
I could’ve used some cold blue mountains in press box four. Us media are humans who need their thirst quenched also.
I’m sure some fans were just happy to drink in some baseball.
Is this the best time of year? Is there anything better than enjoying a warm — not hot — night at the ballpark?
I’m biased.
Plus, Duncan Field is a wonderful, homey venue.
It deserves to be seen and experienced and wowed at and used by high-level baseball.
We’re going to see some of that later this summer, when players knock off rust from early ends to their spring seasons.
We may see home runs; dang near did Tuesday when Spearfish’s Gabe Springer dented the top of the bricks in right field.
We will see infield entertainment between innings, kids and adults dizzying themselves for a race toward home.
We’ll hear Neil Diamond and lots of random sound clips to crack a laugh in the crowd.
We’ll hopefully catch a glimpse of the “Sodheckler” in his yellow and green kilt, chirping from his perch behind the visiting dugout. All in good fun, of course.
This is small-town, collegiate summer baseball.
We’ve got a team that embodies what it’s about.
The games may drag on, but summer does not.
I may pen more complaints, but I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else on a summer night.
Will Reynolds is sports editor of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.