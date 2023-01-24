It had been more than a week since the St. Cecilia girls basketball team had taken the court against an opponent, so when the Hawkettes squared off against Kearney Catholic, they got off to a sluggish start. That early deficit lasted nearly all 32 minutes of Tuesday’s Centennial Conference tournament matchup with Kearney Catholic, as STC never held a lead.
St. Cecilia’s offense finally found its magic in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately for STC, the deficit was too large to overcome. The Hawkettes have made a habit of prevailing in the fourth quarter, but head coach Greg Berndt said Tuesday’s loss to the Stars proved they can’t rely on fourth-quarter magic in every game.
“We had a bit of a layoff between games, and we looked like a team that wasn’t real energized and good enough to go right out of the shoot...Next thing you know, we’re down by five at halftime and you’re digging out of a hole the rest of the way,” Berndt said.
“It’s kind of been tight game after tight game. As a young team, you hope you start figuring out you want to be playing from ahead instead of behind.”
Turnovers kept the Hawkettes from establishing a rhythm on offense. After the first quarter, STC had scored just six points while racking up five turnovers.
Even still, Berndt said when his team was able to take shots, they were typically high percentage attempts from the field; however, the shots just weren’t falling. Through the first three quarters, St. Cecilia was just 8-for-30 (26.7 percent) from the floor.
“They were going to switch between man and zone, we knew that; but I thought, for the most part, we got pretty organized and got pretty good looks. At the end of the day, you still have to knock down shots,” the STC head coach said.
Kearney Catholic’s defense deserves credit for stifling the STC offense. After all, it was just 10 days ago that the Stars gave up 32 points in only two quarters against the Hawkettes. On Tuesday, KC held St. Cecilia to its third-lowest scoring total of the season.
“This is the third time we’ve played each other, and there are no secrets between us,” said Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri. “Our girls did a great job of talking and getting through back screens. I just give credit to our girls for the effort they gave.”
The Stars had lost the two previous meetings to St. Cecilia that took place this season. STC won the first matchup 56-48 in the Amherst Holiday tournament and then pulled away late in the second half on Jan. 14 for a 44-29 victory.
St. Cecilia’s slow offensive output led to a 10-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining. But a 3-pointer from Emery Vargas, who scored six points off the bench, sparked the Hawkettes offense. The trey cut the KC lead to 32-25 and was the beginning of a 10-2 St. Cecilia run.
Ryann Sabatka’s bucket with 2:28 remaining trimmed the deficit to 34-32 before Callie Squiers hit one of two free throws to make it a three-point game.
The Stars kept the STC in the game by missing five consecutive free throws, including two front-ends of one-and-one opportunities. Both teams added a pair of free throws before the final buzzer sounded, but it was the Hawkettes’ four missed looks at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute that ultimately decided the game.
“I wish we could have made a few more free throws down the stretch,” Petri said with a laugh. “We kind of kept leaving them in it, and they hit a couple of 3s to get back in it and make it close. Fortunately for us, we were able to hit a couple free throws at the end.”
“We had three open looks to tie the game, but we couldn’t knock them down. Ultimately, that was the decider,” Berndt said.
Squiers led the Stars with 14 points, as KC’s only scorer in double figures. Sabatka finished with a game-high 15 points and was 7-for-14 from the field. Avery Kissinger and Vargas both finished with six points for STC.
St. Cecilia has now lost two straight games after riding a six game win streak. The Hawkettes will host Bishop Neumann in their final game of the Centennial Conference tournament. After tourney play, STC will take on crosstown rival Adams Central on Jan. 31.
“We still have a ways to go, and hopefully down the stretch we can start too sort some things out,” Berndt said. “Hopefully this doesn’t snowball a little bit, because the schedule is not getting any easier.”
KC (10-7)...............8 10 9 10 — 37
STC (13-4)...............6 7 9 12 — 34
Lexi Keim 1-5 2-2 5, Aubrey Mandernach 2-3 0-1 6, Jenna Kruse 3-9 0-2 8, Londyn Carnes 2-5 0-1 4, Callie Squiers 4-9 3-8 14, Kyleigh Seim 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Marker 0-1 0-0 0, Tessa Colling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-33 5-14 37.
Lindsey Parr 0-3 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 2-8 2-2 6, Abbey Musalek 1-3 0-2 2, Tatum Krikac 0-7 5-6 5, Ryann Sabatka 7-14 0-3 15, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Emery Vargas 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 12-39 7-13 34.