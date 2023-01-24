It had been more than a week since the St. Cecilia girls basketball team had taken the court against an opponent, so when the Hawkettes squared off against Kearney Catholic, they got off to a sluggish start. That early deficit lasted nearly all 32 minutes of Tuesday’s Centennial Conference tournament matchup with Kearney Catholic, as STC never held a lead.

St. Cecilia’s offense finally found its magic in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately for STC, the deficit was too large to overcome. The Hawkettes have made a habit of prevailing in the fourth quarter, but head coach Greg Berndt said Tuesday’s loss to the Stars proved they can’t rely on fourth-quarter magic in every game.

