SUTTON — The 19-3 Centurions nailed five baskets from beyond the arc — including three from junior Kailey Coghlan — to take an 18-5 first-quarter lead Thursday night. The Fillies struggled in the opening minutes, scoring all five points from the free throw line.

“We got off to a bad start and left their shooter open in the corner and she hit that three to start the game,” said Fillies head coach Josh Rapp. “They got a lot of momentum right there.”

0
0
0
0
0