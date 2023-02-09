SUTTON — The 19-3 Centurions nailed five baskets from beyond the arc — including three from junior Kailey Coghlan — to take an 18-5 first-quarter lead Thursday night. The Fillies struggled in the opening minutes, scoring all five points from the free throw line.
“We got off to a bad start and left their shooter open in the corner and she hit that three to start the game,” said Fillies head coach Josh Rapp. “They got a lot of momentum right there.”
Senior Alivia Huxoll scored seven of the Fillies 10 points the first two minutes of the second quarter to cut the Centurions lead to just five points. With only a 22-17 lead, the Centurions switched their defense from a man to zone and forced four straight Filly turnovers midway through the second quarter earning back their double digit lead. Centurion senior Sydney Davis had seven points in the quarter including a late trey to give her team 31-20 halftime lead.
“I thought we had a really good second quarter, we were good defensively and made things tough on them, Rapp said. “Offensively we were going to what our strengths are, we were getting to the hoop we were getting the ball in to the post. But then they went zone and we really couldn’t do anything.”
The Fillies only scored six points in the second half of play while turning the ball over 13 times. The Centurions scored 26 points in the final 16 minutes to win 57-26.
“They shot the ball really well and we did a lot of things really bad and that’s how the score ends up like that,” commented Rapp. “We had no confidence shooting the ball and they were sending three people on our post making it pretty hard to get it inside. They had a good game plan and executed it pretty well.”
Huxoll scored 10 points for the Fillies. The Centurions had a balanced attack with four players finishing in double digits. Coghlan and fellow junior Kyra Wooden finished with 12 points a piece and Davis and senior Taya Christensen each contributed 11.
Centura............. 18 13 13 13 — 57
Sutton..................... 5 15 3 3 — 26
Centura (57)
Lakota Chelewski 1-3 2-2 4, Taya Christensen 4-9 2-2 11, Kailey Coghlan 4-4 0-0 12, Paige Crawford 2-3 0-0 5, Sydney Davis 3-5 4-4 11, Jenna Fanta 1-1 0-0 2, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Rasmussen 0-2 0-0 0, Ella Rasmussen 0-2 0-0 0, Carlie Sokol 0-1 0-0 0, Kyra Wooden4-12 3-6 12.
Sutton (26)
Alice Dahlbolm 1-2 0-0 3, Kyla Griess 1-5 0-0 2, Jacee Haight 1-6 1-1 3, Alivia Huxoll 3-5 4-5 10, Kennedy Perrien 0-2 0-0 0, Tori Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Avery Robinson 0-1 0-1 0, Reagan Robinson 1-7 1-4 4, Carly Skalka 0-0 2-2 2, Avery Smith 0-2 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: Centura 8-18 (Chelweski 0-1, Christensen 1-2, Coghlan 4-4, Crawford 1-1, Davis 1-1, Hadenfeldt 0-2, B. Rasmussen 0-2, Wooden 1-5) Sutton 2-19 (Griess 0-3, Haight 0-3, Huxoll 0-1, Perrien 0-2, A. Robinson 0-1, R. Robinson 1-5, Skalka 1-2, Smith 0-2).
Boys game
The Sutton Mustangs (6-15) played the Centura Centurions (8-12) in a close battle on their home court. The Mustangs got behind early and despite a late surge couldn’t overcome the early deficit and fell 44-47 to the Centurions.
The Centurions got out to a fast start outscoring the Mustangs 13-4 in the first five minutes of the game. Mustangs freshman Jacob Huxoll scored three late points and junior Cole Baumert added a pair of free throws but the Centurions had a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of play.
Huxoll scored the first basket of the second quarter and that was followed by a trey from sophomore Aidan Jones to cut the lead to five points. The Centurions responded with six straight points to widen the gap once again. Baumert knocked down a second triple for the Mustangs in the quarter to make it 24-17 in favor of the Centurions. Freshman Payton Reed gave the Mustangs a spark off of the bench scoring three late points but the Mustangs still trailed 20-30 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Both teams struggled to score in the early minutes of the second half. Centurions senior Carter Noakes scored the first basket of the third quarter at the 3:26 mark. The Mustangs answered with a three-point field goal from sophomore Harrison Herndon. Sophomores Weston Ohrt and Jones teamed up for five late points for the Mustangs ending the quarter on a score of 28-35 in favor of the Centurions.
The Centurions opened up the final quarter on a 6-2 run giving them a 41-30 lead with 5:11 left in the game. The Mustangs picked up their defensive intensity and held the Centurions to just two shot attempts in the final six minutes of the game but gave up 13 shot attempts from the charity stripe. The Mustangs scored seven straight points on a trey from Herndon and a pair of baskets from Huxoll to make it a 46-42 game with 22.5 seconds left. Centurian senior Jason Fanta made a free throw with 20 seconds left to make it a five point game. The Mustangs got several looks at the basket but a put back by Baumert at the buzzer wouldn’t be enough and the Mustangs lost by a narrow 44-47 margin.
Fries and Fanta each had 12 points for the Centurions and Huxoll added 11 for the Mustangs.
Centura 17 13 5 12 —47
Sutton 9 11 8 16 — 44
Centura (47)
Easton Brand 0-0 0-2 0, Bosten Caspersen 1-3 1-3 3, Jason Fanta 3-6 6-9 12, Kellen Fries 3-114-5 12, Jack Hadenfeldt 2-3 0-0 5, Keaton Lemburg 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Noakes 3-5 0-2 7, Jakob Ruhl 1-4 6-9 8, Calvin Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0.
Sutton (44)
Cole Baumert 3-3 2-2 9, Jesse Bergen 2-6 1-3 5, Harrison Herndon 2-9 0-0 6, Jacob Huxoll 5-8 1-2 11, Aiden Jones 2-10 0-0 6, Weston Ohrt 1-1 2-2 4, Garrison Perrier 0-2 0-0 0, Payton Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Tyson Scheidemann 0-2 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: Centura 2-8 (Fries 0-3, Hadenfeldt 1-2, Noakes 1-2, Ruhl 0-1) Sutton 5-21 (Baumert 1-1, Herndon 2-7, Huxoll 0-1, Jones 2-8, Perrien 0-2, Scheidemann 0-2).